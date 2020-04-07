Breathe easy

Coronavirus or Covid-19 has literally brought the whole world to its knees.

Here are three Yogendra pranayamas or breathing techniques that you must practice during this crucial time:

Intercostal breathing: Place your hands on the ribs, with fingers facing the front and thumb pointing towards the back. As you inhale fully, let your chest expand laterally, and while exhaling, let the chest contract. Let the count of the breath be equal and use only the intercostal muscles. Practice 4-5 rounds of this.

Puraka: This is also known as prolonged inhalation. After a short exhalation, take a slow, long, unbroken, and gradual inhalation, that would fill your entire chest cavity till the diaphragm. Don’t forcefully extend the stomach though. Inhale for 5-10 seconds, depending on your current lung capacity. Once the inhalation is complete, normally exhale. Practice 4-5 rounds of this pranayama with some gap between each round.

Rechaka: This is known as prolonged exhalation. To get in more oxygen, we first need to clear out the existing air from the lungs, that is why we practice Rechaka. For this, inhale slowly for three seconds and retain the breath for six seconds. Then slowly, and without any jerks, exhale continuously for 12 seconds. Again, practice 4-5 rounds, with pauses between each round. All these techniques will help the lungs get oxygenated. However, you must practice all the pranayamas as per your current breathing capacity and not try to reach the ideal count in the first attempt itself. Keep practicing these breathing exercises 2-3 times a day, especially before meals, as your stomach is empty at that time. Slowly improve your breathing capacity and prepare yourself to fight any virus that comes your way.

(The author is director, The Yoga Institute)