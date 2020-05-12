Care for a seven up?

You are at home with the two most valuable currencies in your hand— love and time. Make the most of these to bring in self-love, care for your family, and enjoy the inner healing this sudden forced pause brings with it for each one of us. Discover new ways to develop a different rhythm to your day...

Make a call

Reach out and connect with your friends. Of course, you would rather catch up for coffee with your friends or meet up for drinks in the evening. Do that virtually. Yet, there are those special friends whom you always thought you would make time for and yet did not get around to doing so. Pick up the phone and call.

Teach a skill

The burst of online courses and workshops promising to hone up your proficiency in everything — ranging from photoshop skills, to breathing right, to making munchies might make you feel that you are an average Joe even in your area of expertise. Fret not. Share what you know with others. Groom and train your pet. Your pooch is the most undemanding family member.

Move it

Remember, home chores make up activity, not focused exercise. Add a challenge to an activity to morph it into a calorie-burning exercise: Make use of free sessions on Instagram (follow fitness experts) in boot camps, Zumba, power yoga, pilates, boxercise.... This helps in creating and sustaining a routine so that you do not slip into a state of limbo.

Self-care

Indulge in a spot of personal care. Go online, call up grandma, chalk out the concoctions in face packs and hair packs you can make from ingredients at home, set time aside to online register for learning that foreign language you always wanted to. It creates a routine.

Create, create, create

Create a new normal. From whipping up your own interpretation of a classic dish to mixing and matching various ingredients. Find something nice and beautiful every day. Follow the simple anthem: be happy making. You could make up a game of shooting something unbreakable with Nerf guns to creating your own strokes in zen doodle art.

Rearrange galore

Lend a new complexion to your living spaces by rearranging the furniture and the artefacts. Old, forgotten curios lying in the recesses of your drawers, shelves and box beds, castaway sarees or stoles; sepia-toned memories in photographs locked within those fat, dusty albums can power your redecoration drive.

Call of calm

Most of the time, we forget to breathe properly. Just like we forget to laugh aloud. It impacts our entire biology and psychology at an innate level. Make way for zen at home.