Get, set, go metabolism

Staying fit and watching weight needs a good metabolism. Metabolism, simply defined, is the chemical reaction in one’s body that helps keep the body up and functioning. These chemical reactions keep your body alive and functioning. The word metabolism is mostly used interchangeably with the metabolic rate or the number of calories you reduce.

The higher it is, the more calories you reduce and the simpler it is to lose weight and keep it off. Having a high metabolism can also provide you energy and make you feel better. Below are some foods that rev up your metabolism:







Eggs

Protein-rich foods are one of the best options for boosting metabolism. Eggs are high in protein, with every large, hard-boiled egg containing 6.29 grams making them a good choice for people who want to speed up their metabolism. Protein is one of the most important nutrients for boosting metabolic rate because the body needs to use more energy to digest it than fats or carbohydrates.

Flax seeds

Flax seeds are seeds that have protein, vitamins, and other essential nutrients. Some think of flax seeds as a functional food, which means that people consume them only for their health benefits.

Consuming flax seeds can assist in boosting metabolism and improving the metabolic syndrome, which is a group of conditions that contributes to diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease. Also, the fibre present in flax seeds ferments in the gut to enhance the bacterial profile of the gut. This process supports metabolic health, and it can protect against obesity.

Chili peppers

Capsaicin, which is a chemical present inside chili peppers helps boost your metabolism by increasing the number of calories and the fat you burn.

Apples

Make your doctor and your waistline happy by adding apples to the menu. Apples contain pectin, a kind of fibre that supports digestion and, as a sheer bonus, aids in detoxifying the body naturally.

Water

If you are even slightly dehydrated, your metabolism can slow down. Drink cold water, which forces your body to utilise more calories to warm it up.

Whole grains







Whole grains assist your body in burning more fat because they take an additional effort to break down processed grains such as white bread and pasta. Whole foods that are high in fibre like brown rice and oatmeal, are certainly the best options to have.

Sunflower seeds

These seeds are high in polyunsaturated fats which could help melt belly fat. This could be due to mitochondria, the energy workshops of cells, which need polyunsaturated fats to assist in burning flab.

Spinach

This awesome green does your metabolism a world of good by providing the body with a huge dose of iron. Iron assists in carrying oxygen to all cells in the body and helps muscles burn fat at a faster rate. If you are not a big fan of spinach, do not fret: lentils and soyabeans can also do the trick for you.







Almonds

Despite being such a small nut, almonds can give a big boost to your health. Almonds contain important fatty acids, which can help speed up your body’s metabolism. They are perfect to have throughout the day as they are rich in protein and fibre, and provide an energy boost to make you feel fuller for longer. They are also high in vitamin E, and magnesium, which plays a part in the functioning of your metabolism. Just remember that almonds are also high in calories, so eat them in moderation.

(The author is founder, Diet Podium)