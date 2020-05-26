Healthy chimes

Just as it is very important to stay at home during the pandemic to flatten the curve, it is also essential to look at the bright side of life. So, instead of looking at what you cannot do, here are a few things that you can do to get out healthier from this crisis.

Exercise at home

There may be some exercises for which you need to go to the gym, but there are also a few amazing workouts that you can do at home to keep yourself fit.

You could do a set or two of push-ups, lunges, crunches, on-the-spot jogging, squats that don’t require any equipment. Or you can also lookup the internet for workout sessions and fix a routine to exercise every day. It is extremely important to maintain a healthy body since you’re not stepping out.

Peace of mind

As much as it’s important to have a healthy body, it is also important to have a healthy mind. A healthy mind promotes a positive outlook. To keep your mind at peace you can read, meditate, do yoga, write down your thoughts, make up for all the lost sleep during busy schedules, or

connect with your friends and relatives via video calls.

Schedule your meals

Routines can change when you are locked down at home but to keep yourself away from gaining unnecessary weight or developing unhealthy food habits, it is important to keep a track of your meal. Regulate your meals and control overindulgence. Also, avoid ordering food as takeaways have high amounts of chemicals, MSGs, fats, etc.

Stay hydrated

It’s important to stay hydrated because it helps in fighting the virus. Drink lots of water, cut out caffeine and replace it with fresh homemade juices or even water with a dash of lime.

Yoga

It’s important to practice basic yoga exercises at home while you have time at hand. And when you have a 10-15 min workout slot, basic yoga can also be beneficial if practised daily. Suryanamaskar, Yoga Nidra, Anulom vilom, Sirsasana & Sarvangasana, Plank pose and Corpse pose will help you exercise and relax your muscles.

Diet

It’s also very important to eat right and consume all the nutrition that the body requires for its growth and well-being. Include these in your meals:

Garlic: Not only can it turn all sorts of bland dishes delicious, but it is also very nutritious. It is high in vitamins C, B1 and B6, calcium, potassium, copper, manganese and selenium. Garlic has the best virus-fighting properties.

Potato: Commonly found in almost every household at any given time. A single large potato is high in potassium, magnesium, iron, copper and manganese.

It also contains Vitamin C and most B vitamins.

They contain a little bit of almost every nutrient you need. Also, consume boiled potatoes for absorbing all the nutrients it stores.

Berries: When it comes to fruits that you can munch on, berries are the best option available. Berries like blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries have their own nutritional value.

They are loaded with powerful antioxidant substances, including anthocyanins and various other plant compounds, some of which can cross the blood-brain barrier and exert protective effects on your brain.

Black beans: Filled with super-healthy antioxidants, black beans digest slowly, keeping you feeling full for longer.

These little beauties are full of calcium, protein and fibre, and they also taste great.

Dark chocolate: Who told you chocolates can’t be healthy? Dark chocolate with a high cocoa content is one of the most nutritious foods you can eat while you’re craving for a nice dash of chocolate.

It is loaded with fibre, iron, magnesium, copper and manganese. But it’s biggest benefit is its amazing range of antioxidants.

Lemons: Often touted as the world’s healthiest food, lemons have strong anti-inflammatory qualities and can help to inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

They also have just as much Vitamin C as oranges. Add a slice of lemon to your tea or water bottle and you are good to go.

Lentils: Last but not the least, this robust legume is high in fibre and protein and also tends to add a great taste and texture to any meal.

All these nutrient-dense foods are rich in nutrients relative to their calorie content. These include various healthy foods such as whole vegetables, fruits, cocoa, seafood, eggs and liver.

Start adding the above foods to your diet today to reap their benefits.

(The author is co-founder Dozee)