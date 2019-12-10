Manage tots during winters

Sleeping in cosy blankets and dressing up in warm jackets won’t be enough for your little ones during winters.

Here are some things to include in your toddler’s diet, so that he/she can stay disease-free and warm:

Bajra/jowar rotis

They make for a perfect roti option. Serve it with ghee and jaggery or with baingan ka bharta and urad ki dal.

Green leafy veggies

Introduce a new veggie recipe every day of the week. From dil to fresh spring onions, spinach, and methi, the options are plenty.

Sweet potato

These can be eaten after being roasted on the sigdi, peeled and then served hot with some chaat masala. You could also try different recipes, like tikkis and chaats.

Nuts

Whether you roast or toast them, nuts are great to keep you warm. Cashewnuts, almonds, peanuts and walnuts — eat one or eat them all.

Turmeric

Remember that a steaming glass of turmeric milk makes the flu go away. Turmeric is another ingredient that keeps the body warm and helps boost immunity.

Jaggery

Jaggery adds a new flavour to every sweet dish and is good for cough when consumed with ginger. Jaggery is much healthier than sugar and will keep your child warm during the winter months. Don’t fret when someone offers you a

bowl of jaggery payasam or pongal or gud ka rasgulla, instead have more than just one.

(The author is senior clinical nutritionist, Cloudnine, Bengaluru)