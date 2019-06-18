Yoga for you

Workout fads like zumba, pilates, etc, come and go, but yoga is forever. It is one of the mystical arts of refining the body, mind and soul which has travelled for more than 5,000 years and is still one of the most popular forms of living. Yoga isn’t just about twisting and turning your body for fitness, but an empowering, spiritual and healing journey that changes one’s health, wellness and fitness level.

Yoga has always been popular for being a form of exercise that offers something to everyone. Regardless of age, gender, fitness levels, size or shape people can get down on the mat and practice some asanas to bring an equilibrium of physical, psychological and emotional understanding. It lays the foundation for a healthy life.

By breathing mindfully and gliding into the asanas, yoga helps aid a disciplined form of art that uses one’s own body weight to support strength. It stimulates the muscles through its outlined postures and alignment techniques that help one connect and listen to their body. It can be made interesting by adding moves like roaring lion, lizard pose, etc. Through its varying intensity levels, yoga helps build stamina, strength, tones muscles, and improves breathing that translates into well-being.

Yoga is for all

Yoga isn’t a set routine that one needs to adapt for practising it perfectly. In fact, yoga can be adapted as per your body to make it perfect for you. And so from age 2 to 70, yoga is for every age group.

When kids take to yoga, it needs to be a low-intensity workout to help them learn discipline and endurance while building strength and agility in the body. It brings positive energy, stamina, and builds a sound mind. Youngsters can take to high-intensity moves that helps them get the right body posture, shape, toning, etc. It helps combat stress, anxiety, depression, etc, while improving body fluidity, flexibility, and in releasing tension.

Yoga for those in their 50s and above can be a restorative health plan to take care of the ageing body. It aids in curing a variety of physiological and psychological problems while instilling health and well-being.

Dos & don’ts

Yoga is an art form for the body, mind and soul. And hence, it is practised with a lot of intention, discipline and mindfulness. The best fruits of yoga can be reaped only when you practice yoga not just on the mat but also follow it in your lifestyle.

Do’s

Get up early during sunrise to practice yoga in fasting mode so as to get the best from it.

Practise yoga under the morning rays or an open place with natural air and light.

Healthy meals, a sound sleep and staying close to nature makes yoga a fulfilling experience.

Meditation – Pranayama – Asanas – Follow the flow!

Wear comfortable clothes. Be ready to sweat.

Don’ts

Don’t practise yoga after a heavy meal. Wait for two-three hours after meals to start your practice.

During illness, sprain, injuries, etc, refrain from yoga for a few days or just practice meditation and pranayama.

Women should skip intense workouts during periods or pregnancy. There are a set of period or pregnancy asanas to practice during these days.

Don’t do intense workouts after yoga.

Don’t stress your body with yogic poses. Do what feels good!

Benefits all the way

Yoga is a boon to health and wellness. The convergence of breathing techniques with practices of meditation, pranayama, asanas, chanting, movements, etc, helps one get fit, happy and balanced. You might find yogis exclaim how yoga balances synergies, or how they feel an increased flow of prana. It is all true. Yoga is full of benefits:

Yogic poses build up muscle strength and flexibility by taking the support of body weight for varied endurance exercises.

It corrects body posture by bringing alignment into the body. Head over heart, heart over the pelvis.

Smooth flow of movements help release of energy and hormones that improve health.

It makes way for happy feelings of contentment. Yoga takes care of emotional well-being

Techniques like meditation, pranayama, chanting, etc fight stress and anxiety.

The regular contraction and stretching of muscles disposes off toxicity, destroys free radicals and boosts immunity.

Yoga balances hormones, builds a strong body defense system and prevents diseases.

It builds up confidence and inner strength.

It opens up the body, relaxes your system and brings spiritual awakening.

Yoga is a way of life.

Roll out that mat and bless yourself with a lifetime of happiness and well-being. Take your kids along!

(The author is founder & managing director, Atmantan Wellness Centre)