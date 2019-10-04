Centenarian freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, recently released, ‘Mahatma Gandhi and Kannada Literature: Shifting Perspectives’, a collection of writings on Gandhi in Kannada. The book launch was held on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma. The programme was held at Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

Speaking just after the release, H S Doreswamy, said “Non-violence is a weapon of the weak, to be used when self-confidence is on a low, was an advise by Mahatma Gandhi that is valid for all times.”

The volume, published by Sapna Book House, was part of an effort by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan to bring together views of writers in various languages on Gandhi.

Doreswamy, reminding that Gandhi Jayanti is observed as World Non-violence Day, said that Gandhi equated the power of non-violence with that of an atom bomb. “Which is why, he was able to lead common people and win against a source of organised violence. Let us reach our goal with the most optimal way possible for us, was

Gandhi’s message,” he added.

“He also called for a society of mutual understanding and co-existence, including helping other countries that may lack what our country has,” he reminded. He added with disappointment that, over the ages, there has only been greed to utilise the natural resources to the last ounce.

“What would our future generations think of us, when they find that they are left with no resources to use at all?” the Gandhian asked.

Earlier, Dr Ganesh Devy, who is the general editor of the series, reminded how Gandhi touched the very heart of every Indian, like Buddha and Krishna.

“We are fortunate to live in the age of Gandhi, who shed his blood to teach non-violence,” said the scholar.

“We still have no clear idea of how Indians in the current age are reacting to the force called Mahatma Gandhi. The Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan decided to come up with a series on the leader and the first volume is a collection of works in Kannada. We consider this the most meaningful tribute to the father of the nation in 2019,” Dr Devy added. Dr C N

Ramachandran, the editor to the Kannada volume, thanked the 93 poets and writers who permitted the use of their works for the collection.

Well-known writer and poet Jayant Kaikini quoted from the book, calling it ‘a collection of conversation of writers like M Govinda Pai, Kuvempu, Da Ra Bendre, U R Ananthamurthy, G S

Shivarudrappa, Gopalakrishna Adiga and Poornachandra Tejaswi on Gandhi and Gandhism’.

“There is a metaphorical question on when Gandhi was born and when he died, especially in this age where we have to gaurd ourselves,” said the writer.

Dr Manu Baligar, president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, concurred that Gandhi takes rebirth often.

“That the poor are equal to the Almighty was stressed by him and people like Vinoba Bhave, Jayaprakash Narayan and Doreswamy have been reminding us of his message and the need to follow it,” he said, and added that the book only brought pride to the Kannada people and further empowered the language by bringing to better light the works on Gandhi in Kannada.