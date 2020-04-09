A quiet Easter Sunday this year

It's a dull time for festivals now. The lockdown has put a damper on Easter celebrations this Sunday. It is forcing families to make do with whatever is available at the moment.

"Easter Sunday is usually a time of celebration but these are scary and uncertain times," says Prerna Matthew, student.

"This would have been my first Easter away from family and because of the lockdown, I won't be able to celebrate it with my friends either," she says.

Prerna isn't alone. Many students and young professionals are stuck without family.

"There's always good food and it's the day when friends and family come over," says Johann Roy, college student. He recalls going to church in the morning and feasting with his friends after. This year, he will be missing mass and "food won't be that extravagant".

Khushi Masih, student, says her family will not let the spirit diminish. "Our family church will be broadcasting the Sunday service online. As a family, we will be waking up early and getting dressed for the service."

For her, Easter meals with family and friends have been a long-standing tradition. "For as long as I can remember, we either have breakfast or lunch with friends from church or visited our grandparents. It'll all be virtual this time," she says.

For Reann Langford, freelance English lecturer, Easter is usually the busiest time of the year with back-to-back church services and choir practices. "Our kids are sad that they will not be able to meet their cousins and have Easter eggs," he says.

The 40-day period of lent is important for the D'Silva family. They use this time to visit orphanages and cook for the children there. "We are missing that this year," says Shaila D’Silva. "We are planning to cook the same amount of food and have our extended family pick it up. We want to share our meal with them, even if it ends up being just through video calls."

Easter has always been community-oriented for retired couple Siluva Kumari and Kadium Singa Babu. "We fast the night before and visit the cemetery on Sunday morning. In our culture (Andhra Pradesh), we take fruits and snacks for others and break our fast. However, this year, we will have a family prayer at home and celebrate it as our grandson is with us," Kumari tells Metrolife.

IT professional Joel Jacob is thankful that there's at least technology to fall back on during these hard times. He says, "It is disconcerting to be away from loved ones, and not being able to attend church service adds to the annoyance." Apart from the online service, he is planning to hold a prayer meeting with friends later.

Home chefs are taking over the kitchen this Easter and making some of their favourites to celebrate the day. Here are some recipes you can make at home too.

Mushroom Biryani

(Recipe by Sujtha Ruban)

Ingredients

* Jeera Rice - 250 grams (2 cups)

* Mushroom - 200 grams

* Oil - 50 ml

* Ghee - 50 ml

* Cinnamon - 1 inch

* Cardamom - 2

* Cloves - 2-3

* Garlic - 2 pods

* Onion - 200 grams (3 large)

* Tomato - 1 medium

* Coriander leaves - a handful

* Mint Leaves - a handful

* Coconut milk - 2 cups

* Water - 2 cups

* Salt - as needed

* Chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

* Turmeric powder - 1/4 tsp

For biryani masala

* Ginger - 2 inch

* Cinnamon - 1 inch

* Cardamom - 2

* Cloves - 2-3

* Star Anise - 1/2 pc

* Green Chilli - 2

Method for masala

* Ground the biryani masala separately.

* Coarsely grind the garlic pods.

* Grind one onion to a fine paste and slice the other two.

* Wash and soak the Jeera rice for 20 minutes.

* Peel, wash and chop the mushrooms.

Method for biryani

* Heat the pan with oil, add the whole spices - cinnamon, cardamom, cloves.

* When they begin to sizzle, add the grounded biryani masala, cook in medium-high flame for 8-10 minutes.

* When the biryani masala turns golden brown, add the coarsely grounded garlic paste, again cook this for 4-5 minutes.

* Add onion paste and fry till the raw smell disappears.

* Now add the sliced onions and tomatoes cook this for 3-4 mins and add the mushrooms, chopped coriander leaves and mint leaves.

* Add chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and cook for a while.

* Now add the soaked jeera rice, coconut milk, water and salt if needed.

* Once the moisture was absorbed by the rice, add ghee on top and keep the pan in flame for 5 minutes.

* Give a good stir, set the rice tightly in the pan, cover with a lid, now switch off the flame and let them sit for 20 minutes without any disturbance (for dum).

* Mushroom Biryani is ready to serve, and pair with finely sliced onion raita.

Note:

* Instead of large onion paste, use 50 grams of pearl onion to enhance more flavour.

* Add some generous ghee in the last stage for more richness.

* Oil and ghee are the main ingredients and play a major role.

Carrot Cake

(Recipe by Sara Samuel)

Ingredients

* 4 eggs

* 1 ¼ cups vegetable oil

* 2 cups white sugar

* 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

* 2 cups all-purpose flour

* 2 teaspoons baking soda

* 2 teaspoons baking powder

* ½ teaspoon salt

* 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

* 3 cups grated carrots

*1 cup chopped pecans (optional)

For the buttercream

* ½ cup butter, softened

* 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

* 4 cups icing sugar

*1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

* Preheat oven to 175 degrees C.

* In a large bowl, beat together eggs, oil, white sugar and 2 teaspoons vanilla.

*Mix in flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Stir in carrots. Fold in pecans. Pour into prepared pan.

* Bake in the oven for 40 to 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

* Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

To Make Frosting

* In a medium bowl, combine butter, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Frost the cooled cake.