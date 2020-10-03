Bengalureans pick up hobbies during lockdown

Being cooped up at home with the Internet as the only salvation made the lockdown a trying time for many. To counter the ennui, everyone started picking up hobbies and completing internet challenges.

The internet was rife with videos of people baking bread, making Dalgona

coffee, and TikTok challenges.

Then Chloe Ting’s 21 Day challenge trended and a lot of people took to social media documenting their new fitness regimes. Others took up cooking, crafts, painting and other creative pursuits.

Chris Fleming Anthony, 21, took to origami, inspired by the Professor in the hit TV series, ‘Money Heist’. “A lot of people posted origami structures that were made by the Professor on social media, I decided to try it out too,” she says.

Many took to art and have since started Instagram accounts to showcase their artistic sides.

“I never had any professional training or classes in art but all I had to do was trust the artist in me that existed” says Pragati Madhogarhia. The lockdown allowed many to have some time for themselves. “I used this as an opportunity to reconnect with old hobbies that I normally would not have the time and space for,” she adds.

Some like Shubhangi Prasad, have turned their hobbies into profitable ventures as the lockdown progressed.

“In the first month of the lockdown, I began getting anxious and decided to try out something new to keep my creative juices flowing. So I started learning digital vector illustration art through a software on my phone. Within two months I was pretty good and felt that I can contribute financially at home using my skill,” she says.

Similarly, Rachana Pathrikar, 20, has started sharing baking videos to share her love for making sweet

treats.

“Now that I have the time and access to more kitchen appliances at my parents’ home, I can finally, not just indulge in baking, but also make videos. I know my way around a camera and can edit as well, so why not?”

While some decided to explore their creative sides, Drishti Neelesh took to fitness, she tells us, “Working out during the lockdown was my escape from all the negative news that kept coming in. It helped with my mental stability and I could finally reach my fitness goals as I could commit to them.”