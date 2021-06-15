Bengaluru student coveted US leadership award

Bengaluru student coveted US leadership award

Ram Rakshith V
Ram Rakshith V, DHNS ,
  • Jun 15 2021, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 23:24 ist
Udbhavi Balakrishna

A student from Bengaluru is among 87 from across the world to win a prestigious leadership programme in the United States.

Udbhavi Balakrishna, a second year BA student at the National School of Journalism and Public Discourse, is one of just three selected from India for the US Institutes Women’s Leadership Programme. Women from 23 countries are taking part in the training, which involves a three-week virtual study, followed by a two-week stay in the US. 

The programme is run by the Women’s Global Leadership Consortium, a collaboration of four institutions in the US, with funding from the US government. The programme aims to train students and fresh graduates between 19 and 25 years. Udbhavi, a resident of Hebbal in Bengaluru, is keen to champion the cause of women and children in rural India. She hopes to work at a reputed media house and specialise in public policy. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

leadership programmes
USA

What's Brewing

SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge

SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

 