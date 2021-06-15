Bengaluru student coveted US leadership award

A student from Bengaluru is among 87 from across the world to win a prestigious leadership programme in the United States.

Udbhavi Balakrishna, a second year BA student at the National School of Journalism and Public Discourse, is one of just three selected from India for the US Institutes Women’s Leadership Programme. Women from 23 countries are taking part in the training, which involves a three-week virtual study, followed by a two-week stay in the US.

The programme is run by the Women’s Global Leadership Consortium, a collaboration of four institutions in the US, with funding from the US government. The programme aims to train students and fresh graduates between 19 and 25 years. Udbhavi, a resident of Hebbal in Bengaluru, is keen to champion the cause of women and children in rural India. She hopes to work at a reputed media house and specialise in public policy.