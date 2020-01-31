Christ college fest draws students from across the country

The Department of Professional Studies at Christ (Deemed to be University), recently held ‘Crescendo 2020’, a risk management conclave and business fest. This first-of-a-kind programme brought together professional insurance educational bodies, Insurance Industry and Corporate professionals and students from across the country under one roof.

The inaugural session was attended by the Vice-Chancellor of Christ University Fr Dr Abraham V M, Zakir Thomas principal commissioner income tax Karnataka, Bhaskar Rao, Bangalore city police commissioner and various CEOs and Vice Presidents from the Industry.

There were industry experts from IRDAI Hyderabad, NIA Pune, BIMTECH Delhi, III Mumbai, CII Mumbai, Ernst &Young, Pondicherry University, LIC Of India Policy Inn, Grant Thornton, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance Muscat, JBBoda, Bharti Axa, Policy Inn, Broking Firms and TPAs.

The experts shared their views during panel discussions on the themes as varied as protection in the field of cybersecurity, disaster management, personal lines of protection in morbidity, mortality and financial stability, health care management and Insurance research in Academia.

The idea of the conclave was to promote learning of insurance and risk management outside classroom learning and help students experience the application of the concepts learnt through interaction with the experts.

Fr Dr Abraham felt the fest provided students with an opportunity to come face-to-face with experts from the insurance sector.

“The fest covered all the important aspects of insurance, safety and security,” he added.

According to Prof Biju Toms, Director of the Department of Professional Studies, conclaves like these give students an idea of how the industry works.

“It is a very significant aspect of a redefined style of educating students of Insurance and Finance,” opined Biju.

Head of the Department, Dr Kavita Desai urged young minds to focus on the research and innovation in the field of insurance and risk management. The event director Prof Jossy Peter, felt the way forward for Insurance in India is through networking and coming together of experience and youth with academia and industry experts. “We wish to have improved versions of the fest every year,” said Jossy.

The concluding ceremony and the valedictory was graced by Pro VC Fr Dr Jose C C, Dr Mamta Suri (CGM Finance IRDAI) and Mr Alvin Kressler (ED & CEO, CMT New York).