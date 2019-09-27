Cranberries: the new superfruit

Almost everything we see and touch these days seems to be a ‘super’ something. Recently, we heard that cranberries, those tiny red sour and bitter berries, is now considered a

superfruit for its many health benefits.

The wetland fruit that grows on trailing vines is one of the few indigenous North American fruits that was cultivated by Native Americans. They actually used it as medicine and food.

Well, either people travelled fast or the world travelled fast, everyone wants a bite of the antioxidant now. Everything from salads, desserts to wines are being made from these berries.

Research says cranberries can help reduce heart diseases and cancer. It reduces inflammation and blocks a wide range of enzymes that contribute to the growth or formation of cancer cells.

While we’ve been told that blueberries are a powerhouse of antioxidants, cranberries are said to be better than that. The fruit has a type of phytonutrient that doesn’t allow bacteria to stick to your body cells.

If you’ve ever wondered why cranberry juice is recommended if you have urinary tract infection, it’s because the superfruit is incredibly gut-friendly. The prebiotic fibres help stimulate the growth of good bacteria hanging out around your gut.

Since it’s monsoon, those who have a sensitive stomach could benefit from the fruit.

We recently tried dried cranberries coated with chaat masala. Yes, who knew that was a thing! It started off great, but the taste of chaat masala was just too much to keep munching on. But I’m guessing it might taste well with wine or a hard drink.

The chutney made with cranberries is quite delicious. The tart flavour of it can be used for bread, meat or just a chip dip (the salty chips).

You’d be surprised to know that it’s great for curries too. I remember trying methi malai cranberry chicken ones at a friends’ place and it was incredible. You wouldn’t think it won’t pair well with the chicken but the tanginess of the berry and the spices used to make the dishes was lip-smacking.

And, of course, without any surprise, cranberries are great to make desserts. From a cake, cheesecake to a yoga bar, the superfruit brings in the perfect acidic flavour that you need to end your meal. Cranberry compote makes for a good muffin, cake or scone filling.

Bartenders have also started using the juice of the fruit to make alcoholic cocktails. Cosmopolitan is one such drink that’s popularly ordered.

So with everything from jams, juices and compotes available, what are you going to make with cranberries next?