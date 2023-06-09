Drive to hire 2,800 job-seekers on Friday

Rotary Club of Bangalore will organise a day-long job fair on Friday in association with the Maharani Cluster University, and Kaushalya Karnataka, a skill development centre.
The ‘Placement and Recruitment Drive’ is open to applicants with SSLC, PUC, Diploma, ITI, graduate and postgraduate degrees. More than 120 companies will try to fill 2,800 vacancies. Companies from banking, e-commerce, FMCG and 30-plus sectors are expected to hire for different roles.
The fair aims to connect youngsters with major employers in the job market, says Sanjay Udani, president of the Club.
“We had sent invites to colleges across the city in advance but interested candidates can walk in and register for free on the fair day,” he adds.
Candidates must bring along their Aadhar card, most recent marksheet and résumé to the fair. These documents will be required during the interview if they are shortlisted.
Karnataka higher education minister M C Sudhakar will inaugurate the fair.
On June 9, from 10 am to 5 pm, at Maharani Cluster University, off Sheshadri Road. Entry free.
Call: 90608 68502 or 99164 71009
