Festive treats from home chefs

Dr Archana Diwan has been satisfying the sweet tooth since 2010. Every year, she makes plum cakes and grape wine for Christmas. “I started soaking the dry fruits and nuts in rum and brandy for the plum cake in October. I don’t include oranges and ginger in the mix as I personally don’t like them in my cakes. All the other traditional items are there,” she says. She bakes the cakes by the first week of December and bastes them in rum every day.

For the wine, she begins her bottling process sometime between January and July. “I want it to be slightly fermented and bottled for at least six months before opening,” she says.

They have a limited number of plum cakes and wine but Christmas-themed cakes and cupcakes can be ordered one or two days in advance.

The goodies are open for pre-booking until December 15 and will be sold until stocks last.

Instagram: @drarchanadiwan

Phone: 97400 85113

Anamix Bakes

Final semester law student, Anamika Kundu began baking only after the lockdown began. “I got an oven and tried out almost 200 recipes,” she says. Her main offerings are cookies and brownies, with chocolate-based items being the fastest sellers. “I didn’t want to make the traditional sweets and didn’t want to stick to chocolate,” she says about her decision to make butterscotch blondies and dark chocolate butterscotch cookies.

The orders must be done at least two days in advance.

Her regular menu is also available, details of which are available on her Instagram.

Instagram: @anamixbakes

Phone: 95917 36363

Bakeree

Frozen cookie dough is Rhea Devaney’s speciality. Along with the ready to bake dough, she has cookies and jumbo cookies on the menu. “For Christmas, I wanted to make something that would be interactive and bring together people,’ she says.

What she came up with was DIY gingerbread cookies. “It comes with either 12 cut-out frozen dough or baked gingerbread cookies,” she says.

The kit comes with royal icing, sprinkles, piping bags and instructions to bake and decorate.

She also has plum cakes which will be delivered between December 23 and 25, pre-orders are open now.

The kit and all the other items on her menu are available for same-day delivery.

Instagram: @bakeree.blr

Phone: 97390 44777

Sri’s cake lab

Srivatsan Sriram, a biotech student forewent a career in the field to pursue his passion — baking. “We try to do something special for every festival, we specialise in marzipan figurines,” he says.

For Christmas, they have a box of themed marzipan figurines, a fully assembled gingerbread house filled with chocolates, and caramel and peppermint flavoured fudge. “A special item we have is a Santa-themed Mickey pinata. It’s something that’s a staple at Disneyland for the festive season,” he says.

Orders are being taken on a pre-order basis as all the items are made-to-order.

Instagram: @sriscakelab

Phone: 99452 26796

Cuckoo’s Cookies

Run by Deeksha Ravi, Cuckoo’s Cookies offers cookies and shortbreads. Her regular menu is available for same-day delivery. For Christmas, she has three hampers and a chocolate and strawberry yule log on sale. “The three hampers are named after Santa’s reindeers — Dasher’s delight, Comet’s classic and Blitzens’s bonanza,” she says.

Each hamper has a selection of her signature cookies and shortbreads and extra goodies. All the boxes except Dasher’s delight, which comes with chocolate-dipped strawberries and a pavlova, is available for out-station deliveries.

Pre-orders are open till December 24, Deliveries will be done between December 20 and 26. Orders must be placed at least two days in advance.

Instagram: @cuckoos.cookies

Phone: 77601 28129

Sablé

Sablé is a former investment baker Sanjay Sundaravadivel’s lockdown venture. It started off with cookies and has expanded into all kinds of goodies.

“For Christmas this year, we are rolling out gift bags in collaboration with Indobloom. The gift bags consist of a bunch of roses along with a goodie box from Sablé,” he says.

Each goodie box consists of a piece of plum cake, two chocolate chunk cookies, two gingerbread cookies and Christmas fudge. They come with a bunch of farm harvested roses and a personalised message. The items are made to order and have to be pre-ordered.

Instagram: @sable_bengaluru

Phone: 95133 33264