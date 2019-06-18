Metro people: Former techie launches hobby space

A former software engineer Savitha founded The Hobby Place, a creative and social space, in 2013 in Mysuru.

After a successful run there for six years, Savitha launched it in Bengaluru recently. Actor Ramesh Aravind also attended the launch of the new centre.

The Hobby Place is a creative space, which Savitha describes as a fun and easy platform accessible to anyone.

Talking to Metrolife, she says, “I am positive that it will work out in Bengaluru as the people are open to new experiences. We are already receiving requests to open outlets in different areas in the city; we are overwhelmed by the responses.”

Savitha worked as a software engineer in Bengaluru and also taught graduate and undergraduate classes in Mysuru and New York. But her calling was ethical entrepreneurship and thus, founded The Hobby Place.

She aims at taking the initiative to every part of the country.

“I hope to build a vibrant healthy community as I believe the space serves as a healthy alternative to malls, pubs etc.,” she signs off.