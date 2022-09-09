‘Narayana Guru’s ideas are more relevant than before’

Author Vinaya Chaitanya has translated the works of poet and philosopher Narayana Guru into English. It is titled ‘A Cry in the Wilderness’.

Narayana Guru is known to have led a reform movement against caste injustices in Kerala, where he was born. Many thought his philosophies of egalitarianism and co-existence were ahead of time.

Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti will be observed on September 10.

Chaitanya has spent almost 35 years, that’s half his life, compiling Narayana Guru’s writings from Malayalam, Tamil and Sanskrit in this 352-pager published by HarperCollins.

These include translations of ‘Darsana Mala’, ‘Atmopadesa Asatakam’, ‘Advaitha Deepika’, ‘Shiva Shathakam’, ‘Swanubavageethi’ and ‘Anukamba Dasakam’ but also various hymns and social instructions by the philosopher.

Chaitanya was drawn to Narayana Guru’s ideas from a young age.

“I have spent almost 40 years at his ashram in Kanakapura under his successor, Nataraja Guru. I was fascinated by the poetic nature of his words,” the 70-year-old elaborates on why he did this book, his second translation of Narayana Guru’s works. The first was in Kannada, titled ‘Narayana Guru Sampurna Krutigalu’.

He feels Narayana Guru’s ideals are more relevant today than ever before and says,“When he was asked which caste he belonged to during a census counting, he said ‘I’m human'. It is an important lesson today when our country is being torn apart in the name of religion”. All religions promote peace and unity and Narayana Guru espoused us to embrace the message, he shares

The translation process has thought him the importance of having constantly evolving purpose in life. “Man is of one caste, one religion and one god/ Of one same womb, one same form, with no difference at all,” Chaitanya cites the philosopher’s famous words.

Chaitanya is currently translating the works of 12th-century poet and saint Allama Prabhu.

*‘A cry in the wilderness’ is priced at Rs 499 and is available online and in bookstores.