Parfaits: Healthy and satisfying

Bengaluru’s foodies are always open to experimentation. Be it desserts or drinks, they always like something new. An item found on many menus, parfaits, is a popular breakfast item or even dessert, among many.

Abhilash Challis, Chef De Party, Uru Brewpark, says that 40 percent of their customers order parfaits from their menu.

“We have three types: Banana and fig, Papaya and pomegranate, and Grape and apple. We use honey and do not add any sugar. It is layered and includes dried coconuts, raisins, and cornflakes,” he says.

He adds that parfaits are becoming a more popular option among the health conscious.

Adithi Shetty, head of operations and marketing, Fresh Pressery observes that it is a common choice among 25 to 45 year olds.

“Our ‘Dark chocolate granola parfait’ is the most popular of the lot. Our parfaits are a mix of gluten-free granola (made with chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, almonds, walnuts and cashews), yoghurt and fruit. The best part about this item is that they are breakfast for some, while others see it as a pre or post-workout snack,” she says.

This acts as a great dessert too, she says. “We have variants like ‘Mixed berry granola parfait’ and ‘Cinnamon infused parfait’,” she adds.

Aditya Singh Bhadoria, executive chef at 1Q1 Kitchen and Bar, observes that the ‘Avocado Parfait’ served there is a hot favourite among many.

“It is made with avocado puree, gooey brownie squares and matcha soil and is served with our in-house vanilla icecream. People enjoy it because of the fresh ingredients,” he says.

1Q1’s parfait is presented differently. “People are going away from the classic, heavy desserts. We added this item to the menu because avocados in desserts was a fresh idea,” she says.

Sandhya Parthasarathy, a homebaker, and founder of Cake My Heart loves making parfaits for her family and during gatherings.

“This semi-frozen dessert is becoming increasingly popular among Bengalureans. It is easy to make and fuss-free. It is creamier and tastier than ice-cream,” she says.

She adds, “My favourite types are the Irish Coffee, the regular Vanilla Bean or Orange and Mint,” she adds.



Peanut butter and Banana Yogurt Parfait



Tis’ parfait time

Peanut butter and Banana Yogurt Parfait

Tempted enough to make your own parfait. Here’s a simple recipe:

Ingredients

Hung curd - 1 cup

Honey - 1/2 tablespoon

Sliced bananas - 100 gm

Peanut butter - 1/4 cup

Granola - 40 gm

Method

Mix honey with chilled hung yogurt.

Fill 1/4 of a glass with the yogurt and layer with the granola, peanut butter and sliced bananas.

Fill in the remaining glass with the curd mixture and nlayer with the rest of the ingredients again.

Top with granola and serve.

(Recipe by Foodhall)