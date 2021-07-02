Pets with separation anxiety? Here is help

The lockdown has helped many dog parents develop a strong bond with their furry friends as they had a lot of time on their hands.

While it might have been confusing for the dogs to have you around all the time, it has made them happy. With the lockdown lifted, how do you go back to work, without making them feel anxious about the sudden separation?

Metrolife spoke with a few experts on what you can do to avoid the situation.

Separation anxiety is not a state of discomfort. In fact, the dog is feeling anxious because it sees the separation as a threat to their survival, says Vaibhav Mungole, dog behavioural consultant and trainer.

Dogs seek support from the pack for their survival. “Canines are used to living in packs, they are not built to stay alone. When you are petting one, you become one of their pack member,” he explains.

“This dog instinct pitches in when they are just two months old,” he adds.

Start your training slowly and as early as possible. “When you leave the dog, it is programmed to believe that you are never coming back. It is always important to let them know that you will return,” he says.

“It is easier to train them with separation when they are below three months, the process just gets tougher as they grow up,” he explains.

“Once your pet starts to feel anxious or restless, it is hard to teach them as they fail to register or understand anything that you are trying to do.”

Mallika Kamodia, a canine behaviourist, trainer and animal rescuer, says there are high chances for the dogs to have separation anxiety now since the pandemic has given them the luxury of staying with their owners all the time.

“If the anxiety is not worked on at the earliest, it will lead to other behavioural problems later on,” she states.

“It is important to know when to have an animal behaviour consultant on board so that the symptoms are not heightened in case of serious anxiety issues,” she adds.

The dog parent should put their pet on a separation program three weeks prior to the dissociation, says Nivedita Jithin, a canine behaviour consultant and trainer.

Make the pet understand your routine. “Start moving their activity time according to your future schedule. For example, if you are going to leave to work at 9 am in the morning, start isolating your dog at home around the same time every day so that they are prepared when the actual separation happens,” she explains.

“Isolate your pup with as little as five minutes at a time, and later work your way towards it,” she adds.

“Food dispensing toys are the best way to keep your canine buddies engaged while you are gone,” she states.

Separation anxiety in dogs...

It is described as any stress or stress-induced behaviour shown by dogs due to the absence of the attachment figure or the primary caretaker. Stress-induced behaviour can vary from inappropriate toileting, barking, scratching, chewing, and destructive nature.

Aftermath

Anxiety caused by frequent unprepared separation may lead to mental and physiological stress on the dog which might gradually affect your pet’s ability to learn, play and be free.

Habits to inculcate

Have a good, predictable routine for your dog with an equal balance of exercise and rest.

Make sure your canine buddy does not have constant access to you. It tricks the dog into believing that you will always be at an arm’s length.

Find an isolation area in your home, be it a crate or a room with a child’s gate or a place (that is dog-proofed) where your dog can sleep in your absence.