Play on Kashmir crisis to be staged in city

Kashmir evokes mixed responses — some associate it with picture-perfect locales while others remember the adversities that the people of the valley have been battling for generations. Theatre for Kashmir is staging a play ‘Fading Memoirs’ that hopes to portray Kashmir in all its hues. It will be staged at Bangalore International Centre on February 12 at 7.30 pm.

Arshad Mushtaq, the director of the play, was born in Kashmir and lived there for most of his life. Speaking to Metrolife, he says, “The play narrates an insider’s story. I and the cast have attempted to tell our own stories. The play focuses on the crisis that Kashmir is going through.”

With a wide canvas, the scenes in the play shift across countries like Syria, Palestine, Afghanistan, Iraq and Kashmir to create a strong anti-war narrative. The play uses poetry as the medium to convey strong emotions and situations. It blends contemporary immersive theatre, performance art and experiments with conventional and traditional folk form.

Asked about the challenges involved in executing the play, Arshad says, “It wasn’t easy to bring this play to the city, especially because the channels of communications are blocked in Kashmir. The challenges were endless but it is the responsibility of artists to lend a voice to the sufferings of the people of Kashmir. The urge to tell our stories inspired us to overcome the hurdles and move forward.”

Back in Kashmir, the artists rehearsed for the play amidst regular restrictions. “It was a challenge to move from one place to another amidst curfew. The breakdown of basic communication lines proved a hindrance. We had to go to their houses to inform the artists to assemble for production,” says Arshad.

The director points out that the best part about working together is that every member of the cast could relate to the emotions and situations in the play.

“We would all laugh, cry and celebrate together. Working together gave us the hope to dream for a free and an equal world,” he says.

The play is presented in collaboration with 1 Shanthi Road, Maraa, Indian Ensemble, Our Theatre, All India People’s Forum, Alternative Law Forum and Pedestrian Pictures.