Quinoa do it?

Quinoa is called a superfood for many reasons. It has enough of all the nine necessary amino acids. A favourite in plant-based diets, it is also rich in fibre, protein, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and lots of antioxidants. Not to forget, it is also gluten-free.

Here are two recipes to enjoy the goodness of quinoa.

Broccoli pesto quinoa salad

Ingredients

1 bunch broccolini or broccoli, cut into pieces

3 large kale leaves, chopped (about 3 loose-packed cups)

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Juice of ½ lemon, more to taste

2 heaped cups of cooked quinoa

1 watermelon radish or 3 red radishes, thinly sliced

1 avocado, cubed

½ cup mixed fresh herbs, like mint and dill

1½ cups roasted chickpeas

Sea salt and freshly-ground black pepper

For pesto:

¼ cup hemp seeds

½ cup frozen peas, thawed

1 small garlic clove

¼ teaspoon sea salt, more to taste

1 cup packed fresh spinach

¼ cup fresh dill, or mint

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, more if desired

Method

Prepare a large pot of salted boiling water, and a large bowl of ice water.

Drop the broccolini into the boiling water and blanch for about 1 minute, or until tender but still vibrant green. Transfer the broccolini to the ice water for 1 minute to stop it from being cooked further. Drain and set aside.

To make the lemony pea pesto, pulse the hemp seeds, peas, garlic, and salt in a food processor until combined. Add the spinach, dill, lemon juice, and mustard and pulse again. While the processor is running, drizzle in the olive oil. For a thinner pesto, add more olive oil until it reaches your desired consistency. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Place the kale into a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil, pinches of salt and pepper, and the lemon juice. Massage the leaves until they soften and wilt.

Transfer in serving bowls with the quinoa, watermelon radish, avocado, herbs, and broccolini. Season to taste with additional olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Add the roasted chickpeas and serve with dollops of pea pesto.

Recipe Credit: oveandlemons.com

Quinoa breakfast cookies

Ingredients

1 cup oat flour

1 cup (additional) whole rolled oats* (see note)

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ cup cooked quinoa

1 cup finely shredded carrots

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed + 5 tablespoons warm water

½ cup almond butter

¼ cup coconut oil, melted

½ cup maple syrup

½ cup nuts and/or seeds (I used walnuts + pepitas)

½ cup dried cranberries

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Use a food processor or a blender to process the 1¼ cups rolled oats into a fine flour and measure out one cup.

In a large bowl, stir together the flour, the remaining 1 cup of whole oats, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and sea salt. Fold in the quinoa and then the shredded carrots, stirring till the carrots are completely coated with flour.

In a small bowl, combine the flaxseed and warm water and set aside to thicken for about 5 minutes. In a medium bowl, combine the almond butter, coconut oil, and maple syrup and stir well to incorporate. Stir in the flaxseed mixture.

Add the wet ingredients to the bowl of dry ingredients and fold until just combined. Stir in walnuts, pepitas, and cranberries.

Scoop about ¼ cup of batter for each cookie onto the baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Cool on the pan for 5 minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling. When cookies are completely cool, they can be stored in an airtight container or frozen.

Recipe Credit: oveandlemons.com