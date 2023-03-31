Skit competition on road safety

Swarakshane, a road safety initiative, is organising a short play contest, in association with Rotary Bangalore Spandana and Embitel Technologies Private Limited.

The participants are required to stage a 20-minute skit raising awareness about road safety. “The goal is to encourage youngsters to be safer on the road. Anyone over the age of 18 is free to form a group and participate,” says Yogesha Lakkanna, organiser. A maximum of 10 participants are allowed in each group, and registrations are open till April 10.

The preliminary rounds will take place on April 30, post which eight groups will be selected for the final round, set to take place the next day. The winner of the contest and two runner-ups will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

For details, contact 88673 08483 on WhatsApp.