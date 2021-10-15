The games people play

Bengalureans are slowly going back to the offline means of entertainment. For some, this means dropping by cafes that offer games with a side of food.

Take the case of Anmol Jha. His idea of socialising is to round up a bunch of friends and play board games. “The act of playing board games feels very home-like and to do that in a social setting is even amazing,” says the 21-year-old filmmaker.

Law student Manaal Jahan would agree. “Gaming cafés are a huge stress-buster. If you don’t have friends to play with, you can play with strangers. That leads to lovely and meaningful conversations,” she says.

The good bit is, the city has quite a few venues where you can take a break from the screen and play non-gadget games instead.

Fun and food

The latest addition is K-OS The Gamebar in Koramangala. If you love throwing darts and hitting the elusive bull’s eye, then this is it. The outlet has 10 darting stations and four different games to play — Countdown, Snakes & Ladders, Ninja, and Cricket. If that’s not inviting, note that the first 30 minutes of the game are free, on the house. Plus, appetisers, pizzas and drinks are aplenty to order.

Barely a month old, the gamebar found itself packed recently, thanks to a corporate booking.

If you are hanging out in Basavanagudi, check out Board 4 Bored. Over one year old, it has in stock board games that can put your IQ, EQ, and fine and gross motor skills to use. Think, Game of Thrones, Monopoly, Game of Life, Scotland Yard and Indian games like Namma Bengaluru, Bruhaha, and Hexpert.

The café puts you into the gaming mood from the get-go. The store has a different theme for each room. For instance, there’s a horror-themed room to play Dungeons and Dragons, and Arkham Horror while their jungle room is apt for Arboretum, and Tumbling Monkeys.

Cofounder Rachana Rao says, “People do feel a little hesitant to come in but I can assure you, they leave smiling, without any regrets.”

If you are not into mainstream games, call up Kavade Attic in Seshadripuram and seek an appointment because they are letting only a few visitors in since the pandemic. For 12 years, this terrace store has been trying to revive traditional tabletop games and such as Pagade, Aliguli Mane, Navakankari, Chauka Bara and Lagori. All the games they sell are made from eco-friendly materials like cloth and wood.

“In a day and age where the attention span of this technologically-inclined generation is decreasing, slow-paced entertainment is crucial,” says its founder Sreeranjini To spread the joy of old-school games, she is taking her game repertoire to apartments and resorts for group play.

Should you want to indulge in bigger games, head to Obsidian café in Mathikere.

It’s a sports-themed bar and restaurant, best known for hosting snooker and carom enthusiasts. Their loyal customers have been coming in through the pandemic, Metrolife was told.

Safety protocol

While these experiences are a lot of fun, how are café and store owners ensuring Covid safety?

For instance, Icebreakers, an ice cream parlour in Koramangala has discontinued board and card games from their menu. “How can we possibly sanitise cards each time. We will have to buy a new pack of cards for every group, which is not possible,” a staff member explains the decision.

As mentioned earlier, Sreeranjini has barred walk-ins. As for Board 4 Bored, Rachana says, “We sanitise our facility every day and we further sanitise each table and room and game after the patrons leave.”

Other venues

Café Down The Ally, Banashankari 3rd Stage, 98864 94929

Cafe Terra, 4st Block, Koramangala, 97394 77277

Dialogue Café, JP Nagar Phase 6, 63635 56436

Champaca, Vasanth Nagar, 93536 08989