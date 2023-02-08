4 queer-owned businesses for your V-Day gifts

Aloafoflove

Run by a 20-year-old student, Aloafoflove is a baking business. She has a limited menu of cupcakes, cookies, brownies and cakes. Packaging pastries gets a bit messy, she says. Chocolate, Oreo, red velvet, mocha, vanilla, and biscoff are some flavours across cupcakes and cakes.

Chocolate sable, fudge brownies, Oreo cream cheese cookies, and Nutella bomb cookies are other sweets on offer. They cost Rs 40 or more a piece depending on the flavour. Orders must be placed three days in advance.

Look up aloafofloveee on Instagram.

Yeet The Yarn

Sam Luthiya started this business in April 2021 to sell customised accessories, earrings, charm bracelets, neck chains and chokers. This Valentine’s season, they will add free stickers to every order along with a handwritten poem based on a prompt provided by the customer. Rainbow stick earrings are their cheapest item at Rs 50 and orders above Rs 350 come with a free knitted bookmark. Place your order by Thursday.

Write to yeet_the_yarn on Instagram.

AaRa Embroidery

Based out of Bengaluru and Darjeeling, this venture sells handmade embroidered jewellery (pendants, chains, earrings), and keychains. They also make customised pet portrait pendants. Their pendants start at Rs 350. They are running a 14% discount on all orders till February 14 and giving a Valentine’s Day sticker pack as a freebie. They need four-five days to fulfil an order.

Check out aara_embroidery on Instagram.

The Colour Maniac

This venture of notebooks, key chains, badges, and art prints will complete a year in March. They also do customised illustrations and paintings for occasions like birthdays, and Valentine’s Day, for which they are offering a 10% discount this time. The paintings need a week’s time to fulfil while you can order the rest within Bengaluru latest by February 13. Their products are priced Rs 765 and upwards.

Visit thecolourmaniac.com for details