5 books by cancer survivors

The struggles of a cancer patient are unfathomable. Here are five books by cancer survivors from India, celebrities and commoners, who narrate experiences of living with the disease and their endeavour for hope amidst the despair. World Cancer Day is on February 4.

To Cancer, with Love: My Journey of Joy

Author: Neelam Kumar

This book by two-time cancer survivor Neelam Kumar unfolds in a humorous tone, describing her experience with the disease. The book is divided into two parts — ‘Carol and Me’ and ‘The Sea and Me’.

Anatomy of a Tumour: A Patient’s Intimate Dialogue with the Scourge

Author: Sudhanshu Mohanty

Civil servant Sudhanshu Mohanty takes readers through his four-year struggle with carcinoid tumour. He shares about his experiences in the hospital and during surgeries, and also suggests alternative remedies to manage your lifestyle. The book also elucidates Sudhanshu’s mental state, trying to manage a demanding job, while going through treatment.

My Cancer Is Me: The Journey from Illness to Wholeness

Author: Vijay Bhat and Nilima Bhat

Vijay Bhat explains his person-centred approach towards healing from cancer in this book he has co-written with Nilima Bhat. It stresses on the impact of cancer on mental health and emotional wellbeing. The authors talk about how healing these aspects of the disease is just as necessary as the physical treatment. It also dwells on self-discovery and a patient’s confrontation with death.

Cancer, You Picked the Wrong Girl

Author: Shormishtha Mukherjee

This is a cancer memoir by Shormishtha Mukherjee. It gives an account of her experience with breast cancer — from diagnosis to treatment. The author addresses the awkwardness and apprehension towards the disease among the public by giving an unbridled picture of the highs and lows of her battle. The writing is funny yet honest.

The Test of My Life: From Cricket to Cancer and Back

Author: Yuvraj Singh, Nishant Jeet Arora and Sharda Ugra

The debut book of the renowned cricketer Yuvraj Singh, gives insight into his struggle with cancer. He recounts his denial of the disease and how he finally came to terms with it. The book divulges the cricketer’s relationship with both the sport and with cancer, talking about the various setbacks and his determination to overcome the challenges.