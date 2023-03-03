5 books celebrating strong Indian women

March 8, also known as International Women’s Day, is barely a few days away. The history of the country is rife with examples of inspiring names who have created a lasting impact.

Metrolife picks out five books celebrating the spirit of strong Indian women who have shown courage in the face of adversity.

Breaking Out: An Indian Woman’s American Journey

Author: Padma Desai

This autobiography by Padma Desai tells the story of an Indian academic. It takes a close look at her troubled first marriage, her life as a student at Harvard, her return to the Delhi School of Economics, her second marriage, and her achievements after settling down in the United States.

My Story

Author: Kamala Das

This heart-wrenching book is an account of the author’s life. Translated from the Malayalam work ‘Ente Katha’, it takes readers through her marital problems, her extra marital affairs, literary career, journey as a mother and more.

My Life In Full

Author: Indra Nooyi

This is a plain and simple story of courage and resilience. It recounts how Indra, an immigrant and woman of colour, rose to the top of the world’s largest corporate organisation. It details the impact she had on the company and the world. It offers insights into the challenges faced by her from within and outside her family.

Unbreakable: An Autobiography

Author: MC Mary Kom

This book is about the hardship, struggles, dedication and ultimate triumph of boxer Mary Kom, the six-time women’s world champion and 2012 Olympic medallist. It gives readers a peek into the life of the boxer who hails from a small village in northeast India.

Rising Beyond The Ceiling

Author: Dr Farah Usmani

This book talks about the need to change the stereotypical narrative about Muslim women in India. It details the journey of prominent Muslim women achievers, the challenges they have faced and their accolades. The stories are meant to nurture confidence and ambition among all women and girls.

(All books are available online)