5 books celebrating strong Indian women

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

From the corporate world to sport, these titles are tales of resilience and grit

Sucheta Roy
Sucheta Roy, DHNS,
  • Mar 03 2023, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 01:11 ist
My Story

March 8, also known as International Women’s Day, is barely a few days away. The history of the country is rife with examples of inspiring names who have created a lasting impact.

Metrolife picks out five books celebrating the spirit of strong Indian women who have shown courage in the face of adversity. 

Breaking Out: An Indian Woman’s American Journey

Author: Padma Desai 

This autobiography by Padma Desai tells the story of an Indian academic. It takes a close look at her troubled first marriage, her life as a student at Harvard, her return to the Delhi School of Economics, her second marriage, and her achievements after settling down in the United States.  

My Story

Author: Kamala Das

This heart-wrenching book is an account of the author’s life. Translated from the Malayalam work ‘Ente Katha’, it takes readers through her marital problems, her extra marital affairs, literary career, journey as a mother and more.

My Life In Full 

Author: Indra Nooyi

This is a plain and simple story of courage and resilience. It recounts how Indra, an immigrant and woman of colour, rose to the top of the world’s largest corporate organisation. It details the impact she had on the company and the world. It offers insights into the challenges faced by her from within and outside her family.

Unbreakable: An Autobiography

Author: MC Mary Kom

This book is about the hardship, struggles, dedication and ultimate triumph of boxer Mary Kom, the six-time women’s world champion and 2012 Olympic medallist. It gives readers a peek into the life of the boxer who hails from a small village in northeast India. 

Rising Beyond The Ceiling 

Author: Dr Farah Usmani  

This book talks about the need to change the stereotypical narrative about Muslim women in India. It details the journey of prominent Muslim women achievers, the challenges they have faced and their accolades. The stories are meant to nurture confidence and ambition among all women and girls. 

(All books are available online) 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Books
Women's Day
International Women's Day
Indra Nooyi
Mary Kom
Kamala Das
Dr Farah Usmani
Padma Desai

What's Brewing

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

 