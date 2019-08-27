A winter-ready wardrobe with layers, neutral shades

With winter around the corner, put away your flirty summer dresses and get ready for some serious winter action.

A few tips below will help you through the planning of your wardrobe as fall-winter approaches.

Add layers

Plan on layering your clothes. Temperatures fluctuate greatly. Mornings will be cold, afternoons will be warm, and evenings will be cold again.

Choose appropriate outerwear. If you live in a place that is relatively warm during the fall, wear light coats, cardigans, and sweaters. Avoid anything too thick or warm.

But if you live in a place that is cold and wet during the fall, consider wearing a jacket or a long trench coat. You can also wear heavier coats, cardigans, and sweaters.

Hoodies are great for all sorts of weather and for a casual pick me up.

Short skirts or shorts can be layered with dark-coloured leggings or tights for a chic and fashionable look. Long jeans and dark-coloured slacks are perfect for fall. If you wear skinny jeans, you can tuck them into a pair of boots.

Say yes to closed shoes

Put away your wedges, pumps, sandals, and flip flops. Instead, wear close-toed shoes, sneakers, and boots. You can opt for combat boots for cooler falls and canvas shoes for the warmer ones. Fashionable riding boots, knee-high boots, or calf-length boots are also great.

Accessorising is the key

Accessories such as scarves and hats keep you warm and can be easily put away as the day gets warm. For scarves, soft woollens or even flannel in solid print or plaid will work beautifully.

Always aim for high-quality key pieces and low-cost essentials that can coexist together. Look for quality pieces over a large amount of on-trend items. And remember fit is everything.

Neutral colour palette

A neutral colour palette of blacks, greys, whites and nudes, which allows for optimal mixing and matching which will keep your wardrobe feeling fresh.

Autumn and winter clothing choices tend to be more monochrome, tones of navy, khaki, magenta, maroon and vivid red are great additions to neutral tones.

P.S.: You should love everything you buy and each piece should compliment your style and the rest of your wardrobe.

There are some core go-to pieces that a women’s autumn-winter wardrobe shouldn’t be without, like a good sweater, pair of jeans, blazer, coat, blouse and long sleeve dress, but stick to what styles work best for you and keep it refreshing in unexpected and inventive ways.

Winter clothes can be more expensive so you want them to be able to be carried through to next year.