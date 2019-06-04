Amrita Raichand learns a lot from her outdoor vacations

From the time my son Agastya turned four and started going to school, summer holidays became an important topic in our family discussion. All holidays had to encompass every possible touristy spot and every theme park that existed out there; besides some shopping never harmed anyone, did it?

This year, since Agastya changed school, his vacation coincided with the time my in-laws make their annual pilgrimage to their favourite vacation spot - Coonoor.

So, we were cajoled into joining them. I had heard how wonderful the place is from my in-laws, but I have to confess that I was a bit sceptical given the disparity in our ages; the golf-centric nature of their existence and my 11-year-old son sans any companions of his age.

My reservations, however, were misplaced! Stepping into the Wellington Gymkhana club was like entering into a heavenly realm; it is a beautiful lodging nestled in nature’s magnificence. Our rooms itself were on the periphery of the golf course. It would need a poet to do justice to describe the joy of waking up to a sprawl of greenery, colourful flowers of varying shapes and sizes and of course, birdsong.



Amrita with her family.



Despite being golfing outcasts, Agastya and I took to it and have perhaps found a pastime that we will continue in Mumbai. We also took up tennis lessons and cycling through the most surreal meandering roads that quite literally take your breath away (the uphill ride can be quite taxing, but once you get used to it, it is quite enthralling). Indeed, the splendours of these sporting activities made sure Agastya did not miss the presence of other children

his age.

However, being a chef, I would’ve definitely felt a void had I not been pleasantly surprised by the many culinary delights that awaited me. Varieties of tea, straight out of the ‘oh! so scenic’ tea estates; fabulous home-made cheese that would give a tough competition to expensive imported ones, and super cute restaurants perched at gorgeous locales. Also, the excellent ‘club food’, which didn’t allow you to miss home, made this holiday perfect.

So one morning, jumper clad and feasting my eyes on the beauty that surrounded me, I started writing this article and came to some profound conclusions.

Vacations should engender rest -- the elixir to charge one for the year ahead. It is nice to learn something in a non-instructional way. My pleasant discovery was that nature does just that. Hearing birdsongs, having the caddies point out the variety of birds (including the woodpecker which I had spotted only in books), seeing the bison at reasonably close quarters and giving your child the opportunity to interact and be respectful towards his dadu-dadi’s peers is both educational, therapeutic and provides a context to thinking about things in our larger existence with simplicity.

I have come away from this holiday totally rejuvenated and also inspired at what our country has to offer in terms of beauty and local hospitality. I have come away in the knowledge that we often take ourselves too seriously while planning holidays with other families so that children can have companions while the adults have theirs; while it is fun and enjoyable, it is not a necessity. Neither are expensive travels abroad.

What is important is an openness to experiences, an ability to slow ourselves down even amidst our busy schedule, so that we can take the time to engage with what we are doing. I have come away with an attitude that, I hope, will endure the harshness of city existence. An attitude that creates the time and space to engage meaningfully with all that I do and in a manner that refreshes, no matter how hectic my schedule gets.

(Amrita Raichand is a celebrity chef)