Athleisure combines comfort and style

Everyone lives a fast-paced life. There is no time to change into different outfits suitable for different occasions. At times like these, you bend the rules. One such innovation in the world of fashion is athleisure. These are clothes that are comfortable and casual but are also suitable for both — exercise and everyday wear. There are many ways through which you can incorporate athleisure into your daily wear. Here are a few ideas:

The Boss Lady

This look can be achieved by pairing your workout top and jacket with a formal trouser. Play with colours and accessorise with hoop earrings and a rustic-looking neckpiece. Going out right after work? Add a pair of cool shades to the ensemble and you are ready to roll.

The Desi Chic

Need to wear ethnic, but don’t want to compromise on comfort? Ditch the blouse and wear your fun athleisure crop top with your sari. Keep the drape thin and show-off the midriff. You can accessorise with a bindi and sneakers if you like the fusion of east and west.

The Fashionista

Attending a high fashion event? Wear your workout shorts, t-shirt and sneakers. But put on a fun designer jacket or blazer and style your hair in a bob-cut or straighten it with a middle partition. Sport a bright lip and a winged eyeliner to add a tinge of drama.

The Fun Tourist

Being a tourist requires one to be comfortable and sometimes, athletic. But that should not stop one from making a style statement. Wear your athletic t-shirt and tuck it inside your high-waist sweatpants.

Add a cap. It will not only complete the look, but also save you from the sun.

The Life of the Party

Wear your yoga pants and match it with a cute little floral crop top.

Sport a bright red lip and accessorise with big hoop earrings and cat-eye shades.

Wear your hair in a high ponytail for the added effect of comfort and style. If high heels bring out the party chic in you, go for it.