Caravans a new option for touristy outings

Families are hiring specially fitted buses, called caravans, to travel across Karnataka. Here is an introduction to some caravan services in Karnataka.

Campervan Camps and Holidays India

Designed for a group of four, these caravans have a lounge-cum-bed, a kitchenette with an induction heater, kettle, toaster, and freezer, a bathroom, and an incinerator toilet (a dry toilet). They are also equipped with seatbelts, 360-degree cameras, a GPS tracker, first-aid kits, fire extinguishers and a speed governor. You can rent them for Rs 10,000 (plus taxes) for up to 300 km a day. Tour packages to Kabini Safari (Rs 48,000), Sakleshpur (Rs 37,000), Bheemeshwari (Rs 42,000), and Hampi (Rs 70,000) are also available. These prices are inclusive of sightseeing, meals and activities. For details, call 76665 77777 or visit

luxecamper.com

Caravan Hire Bangalore

These caravans have a washroom, a lounge with a bookshelf, entertainment gadgets, a mini-kitchen with a microwave and refrigerator, and stylish aesthetics inside. The buses can be hired by a group of seven or eight to travel within Bengaluru at Rs 10,000 for 80 km a day or across the state for Rs 24,000 for 300 km a day. For bookings, call 97315 15555 or look up caravanhirebangalore.com

Trippy Wheels

Their ‘motorhomes’ are designed to accommodate two to eight travellers at a cost of Rs 5,999 to Rs 9,999 a day. The caravan has a well-equipped kitchenette inside, a bed with quilts and pillows, and things to play indoor and outdoor games. They don’t have a washroom but they have tie-ups with several campsites. Trippy Wheels also organises a pool trip once a month, where it picks up different travellers on the way to a certain destination. Visit trippywheels.com or call 81970 06211 for details.