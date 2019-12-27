Don't compromise on style this winter

Synthetic innerwear

Layering is the most obvious ways to keep yourself warm during the winters and still stay in style. But it is important to know which fabric does the job well. Innerwear made from synthetic fibers have the best heat retention and moisture wicking properties, making them the most ideal choice.

Scarves, Mufflers and Shawls

These free flowing pieces of clothing are stylish and functional at the same time. They are available in all types of colors, fabrics, and shapes and can be worn and paired in a variety of ways.

Trench Coat

While selecting a trench coat to beat the cold, pay attention to the material and its ability to be layered over clothes. While gabardine wool is the classic material, it can also be very pricey; the best bet would be to go for a cotton or cotton blend coat. You can layer the right coat with a muffler or scarf, to complete your winter look.

Trapper hats and Beanies

While monkey caps keep you warmest, they’re not the most fashionable of items. Spare yourself the faux pas and invest in a good beanie or trapper hat. Keep yourself comfortable and trendy.

Mittens

Keeping your fingers together, rather than separated in gloves, will allow you to create more body heat. If you’re going to need to use your phone, get the kind that has a mitten like attachment over fingerless gloves.

Fleece jackets and windbreakers

Fleece jackets are making a comeback and is fast becoming one of the most trendy pieces of clothing for winter. If you’re not a fan, you can opt for fleece lined denim jackets. Windbreakers and puffer jackets, especially in bold metallic colours are all the rage.

Oil massage

Winter winds often leave your skin dry, dull and sometimes itchy. While lotions and creams replenish moisture in your skin, a good oil massage can relax your muscles and soothe your skin. Oils have essential fatty acids to nourish your skin and give it a protective barrier. Almond oil, coconut oil, argan oil and olive oil are good choices.