Electronics, household stuff dominate I-Day online sales

E-commerce platforms are offering umpteen discounts for Independence Day. Phones, laptops, headphones, home appliances and cooking utensils are among the items they are promoting. Here are some sites you can check out, besides biggies Amazon and Flipkart.

Croma

Offers a wide range of electronics and appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, televisions, and air conditioners.

With work from home becoming the norm, check out the discounts on laptops, with HP Notebooks beginning at Rs 25,740. Apple Airpods worth Rs 14,900 come free with select MacBook Pro models.

Where: www.croma.com

When: Till August 16

Pepperfry

While staying indoors, have you discovered the need to redo your rooms? Pepperfry’s ‘Swadesi Sale’ includes offers on sofas, chairs, tables, cabinets, and beds. Discounts go up to 50 per cent with instant 20 per cent cashback.

Where: www.pepperfry.com

When: Till August 17

Big Basket

Freedom Sale offers 25 per cent off on beverages, dairy, beauty essentials and other products. Discounts on cooking and cleaning essentials up to 50 per cent, home and kitchen essentials up to 70 per cent are among the offers.

Where: www.bigbasket.com

When: Till August 16

Big Bazaar

The Savings Bazaar sale offers up to 70 per cent off on a wide range of products. Discounts cover men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel.

Where: www.bigbazaar.com

When: Till August 16

aLL

The plus-size brand is offering up to 50 per cent on dresses and tunics, jeans and shirts and tops. For those who want to stick to a budget, apparel are grouped under price tags of Rs 499, Rs 799 and Rs 999.

Where: www.allonlinestore.in

When: Till August 12

Grofers

The ‘Grand Orange Bag Days’ sale covers noodles, sauces and instant food, dairy items, beverages, detergents and personal care items. From a flat 50 per cent off on 1,000-plus items to ‘buy one get one free’ on about 200 items, the sale includes bank offers and promo codes.

Where: www.grofers.com

When: Till August 16