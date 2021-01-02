Expert tips for an edgy look in the year ahead

As we enter into a new year and as the world starts adjusting to the realities of Covid, fashion is going to play an increasingly important part in an individual’s life, as it is a means of self-expression.

Basic elements like colour, texture, balance, harmony and rhythm are going to play a key role along with cuts, layers, drapes.

The must own piece in coming season for men are overcoats, technical outwear, turtle necks, leather jackets and double-breasted suits.

Menswear has evolved and the silhouettes have evolved too.

The two colours of the year are ultimate grey and illuminating yellow. To contrast with the dull grey pastel, an illuminating yellow should brighten up the mood. Yellow can be tricky to match with most skin tones, but when done right can lift even the most boring and staid look. Stop looking for old school silhouettes this season and grab a funky yet edgy look.

What are the new trends for the coming wedding season?

Wedding wear over the last six months has evolved much more than pre-Covid times. People are coming back into the main wedding arena. Even if gatherings are small, people are putting in more effort. In larger gatherings there was not so much of emphasis on clothes but in smaller gatherings everything is noticed. Therefore, people are spending more time and effort in this wedding season than they were in pre- Covid days.

The looks for the coming season as far as Indian weddings are layered, asymmetrical and edgy cuts on Indian traditional wear.

What are the new trends for evening wear?

We are witnessing a strong comeback of tailoring with well-cut suits, oversized coats and ties. Also playing the leather card, featuring bold, all-over prints, monochrome looks, updated denim and faux fur, ideal for facing winter’s cold temperatures with style.

The year will see an emphasis on clothes and accessories that are both functional and practical. Expect to see tech-based designs, outer wear with multi-utility pockets, zippers and pouches that fit gadgets and accessories.

An emphasis on a structured fit. The overall silhouette will be slimmer and as close to the skin as possible. Having said that, comfort clothing will define fashion in the new year.

Also garments like full-sleeve shirts either at work or casual will become more structured and fitted. A strong emphasis on short and closed collars as well as shoulders that don’t droop. The year will emphasise on full-sleeve styles with cuffs that fasten tightly. Fashion will be inclined to a more sterile look, the less skin you show, the safer you will be. Printed shirts are back and here to stay everything from cartoon characters, graphic designs to more traditional Indian motifs and patterns.

Jackets refuse to go out of style and for good reason, they are versatile and can be worn for everything from day to evening wear. Most styles will keep you warm in the cold, protected from the wind and even sanitised as some of them are available with anti-odour, anti-germ and anti-bacterial coatings. The year will see a variety of colours and textures. Vegan leather, which is fast catching up as a more sustainable and cruelty- free option will gain popularity and take a considerable portion of the market share.

(The writer is a

Bengaluru-based fashion designer)