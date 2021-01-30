Family set trend in baking

The pandemic may be remembered for the havoc it wrought for ages to come but sisters Amrita and Nandita Purushotham believe it gave wings to their long-cherished dream of starting their own baking venture.



Amrita Purushotham



While Nandita started Philia Bangalore with her sister-in-law Preena Jackson in October 2020, Amritha followed with ‘Frosted Bangalore’ in December 2020. A few months on, their ventures have been noticed for their trend-setting designs. In a quick chat with Metrolife, Amrita and Nandita talk about their business and how it all began.

What made you venture into baking?

I was always interested in baking since I was a little girl. That’s the reason I decided to pursue Hotel Management, but I soon realized, that I wanted to start something on my own. Baking was always therapeutic for me and I really enjoy it!

What challenges did you face when starting ‘Frosted Bangalore’?

For me being a student while trying to start a business was quite difficult, I had to learn to balance everything with my online classes. Competition in the baking business is very high and I think that adds pressure to do better and succeed.

What kind of designer cakes do you make. Do you make replicas of popular structures?

I draw inspiration from a lot of cake designers across the world and try to create something that is unique in a way but also something that feels sophisticated and elegant. I also love doing cupcakes that have unique styles and flavours. I experiment with colour combinations as well.

How was it to start a business during a pandemic?

While the pandemic began to wear off, there were definitely positive signs but also negatives. I think the most important thing to remember is that if you really want your business to succeed then you’re going to have to put in work, it just does not happen overnight.

(Amrita can be reached on Frosted Bangalore on Facebook and Instagram or call 7353388222)



Nandita with

Preena Jackson.









Turning a passion into business

Nandita Purushotham started ‘Philia Bangalore’, home bakery, with her sister-in-law Preena Jackson. It was a thought for over a year and started in October 2020. The pandemic did

slow down things a bit but Nandita realised that it can fun if passion was turned into business. “It came into reality during the pandemic when we decided to take our passion for baking to the next level. It made complete sense since our spouses are into the same line of business,” says Nandita.

She vouches that her home bakery is different because it caters to all the sense such as sight, smell and taste that people use when savouring a dish. “When we come up with a dessert, we keep this in mind so we ensure that none of our customers are disappointed,” adds Nandita.

The challenges of starting something new were aplenty, but Nandita believed in keeping pace with the latest baking trends and sticking to one’s own style. “The pandemic made us realise that people started to prefer home-cooked food and this worked in our favour. We began taking our experimenting to another level,” she adds.

(Contact Nandita on Philia Bangalore on Facebook and Instagram or call 74116 27795)