‘Hope audience accepts the film’

Nitin Kakkar is a film director who rose to fame with ‘Filmistaan’ which bagged the national award.

He has also directed films like ‘Mitron’ and ‘Notebook’. His latest release, ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ is set to hit the big screen on January 31, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F.

In a quick chat with Metrolife, he talks about his journey and his experiences while directing the film.

What made you pursue filmmaking?

I don’t know, really. I was doing theatre when I was younger. On reaching an age where a career path had to be taken, I knew that filmmaking was my calling in some sense and I gave in. Fortunately, it has worked for me.

What is harder — getting started or to keep going?

Both. I think it’s not easy either ways.

What do you think is a mistake most filmmakers make regardless of their experience?

Trying to please the audience.

How did you get associated with the film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ ?

It was conceived as a script by Abbas and Hussain Dalal; Jay Shewakramani brought it to me and wanted me to direct it. On reading it, I felt it was very contemplative and fun, so I said yes.

Are there any particular films that have inspired you?

There is so much good work happening around. I’ve recently seen ‘1917’ and ‘Parasite’ which were really wonderful. I also saw a film on family, marriage and divorce. I feel there is something to learn from everyone.

How did you decide upon the cast of your film?

On reading the script, we unanimously thought Saif would be great and he came on board. For the role of Alaya, we wanted a newcomer. We auditioned her and she fit the bill perfectly.

On taking the script to Tabu, she agreed right after the first narration. That’s how the casting shaped up and it has been wonderful for me to work with such fine actors.

As the film is on the verge of releasing, how are you feeling?

I’m hoping that the audience accepts it and gives it a lot of love and embraces it with open arms.

What are the areas that you would like to explore in future?

I actually want to find more layers inside me which I can bring out to the audiences. I think I need to look further within. Those are the areas which I would like to explore.

Are there any other projects you are currently working on?

I’m trying to attempt a period drama which is a black-and-white film and I am writing a sports drama.