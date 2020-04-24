How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

While the coronavirus lockdown is a necessity, it can be a restricting and boring experience for most adolescents.

With most fast food joints closed, one might think that unhealthy food is a thing of the past, but that is far from reality.

Staying at home means there are only so many activities one can indulge in. 19-year-old Vishal Ganesh admits that he has been snacking a lot more during the lockdown than before.

“Every time I watch a movie, which is very frequent now, I feel the urge to munch on some chips or popcorn. I try my best to resist,” he says.

Eat homecooked meals

It is crucial that people consume fully cooked homemade food and avoid raw food at all costs during these uncertain times, says Rupali Halappanavar, a physician.

“When people stay at home for long periods, they tend to indulge in binge eating of high-calorie food, which can lead to obesity. Teenage obesity is a pathway to long-term health implications such as diabetes, PCOD and hypothyroidism,” she adds.

Exercise, a must

Rupali says that everyone must engage in some form of physical activity. “Suryanamaskara in the morning followed by yoga and Kapalabhati can have excellent health benefits. It helps in curbing obesity and also is beneficial to the mind. Enhancing your immunity should be a priority. Include a variety of vegetables and fruits in your daily diet to help boost immunity,” she says.

“When the calorie intake is lower than calories burnt, one can successfully avoid unnecessary weight gain. Keep yourself active through the day,” says Akshata Tikare, a fitness trainer.

There are quite a few simple things one can do at home to stay fit. “Simple movements using items such as chairs, broomsticks and water bottles is a good way to stay fit. Squats, push-ups and on-the-spot jogs are very effective ways to keep in shape. At least an hour of workout a day is absolutely necessary. Sitting at one place for more than 3 to 4 hours should be avoided. Take a break for 15 minutes to walk around the house. This reduces lethargy,” says Manasi Kulkarni, a fitness trainer.

Cravings are natural

While it is normal to crave for junk and unhealthy snacks, it is important to keep them in check with a proper diet.

“Switching from fried snacks and sweets to roasted or baked snacks is a good way to avoid obesity,” says Apoorva KS, a nutritionist.

Roasted channa, peas, baked chips and green moong are great alternate snack options. The city is in the thick of summer, so keep yourself hydrated, she adds.

“Cucumber salads, nuts, and berries make very good snacks. It is filling and palatable when consumed with different dressings,” adds Akshata.