Hrithik offers some solace in this stunt and style show

The screen can’t hold so much brawn! ‘War’ is the ticket to gasp as two of Bollywood’s most beautiful male bods parade their bronzed ware across the globe.

From Turkey to Sydney to Morocco to the Arctic, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff use every inch of their anatomy to prove action (and dance) is not everyone’s cup of tea. Guns are an extension of their body as the dishy duo chases ‘enemies’ out, with a tricolour fluttering here and some traitors butchered there. Their mission — prevent another Kargil at any cost.

Both are agents on government payroll, with a biodata that puts to shame the entire 007 franchise. They board a lot of mean machines on land, water and air (choppers and missiles are toys for the boys). When done with big metal birds, the two go parkouring, diving and surfing. Now, the twist. Hrithik, the mentor, suddenly goes rogue. Why? It’s up to protege Tiger to find out. And that’s just another reason for some more high-octane action.

Finally, the answer to ‘War’ comes after a massacre, with bodies and vehicles flipped and tossed to a catchy battle cry.

It’s not wise to look for a story in a movie that peddles muscles. Still Hrithik adds some zing with his natural charm, wrinkles and all. He is fine wine. Tiger Shroff tries, but it’s hard to look beyond his abs and misplaced angst.

‘War’ is all swag, with some bromance amid the bang-bang.