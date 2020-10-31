I am greedy when it comes to roles, says Aarohi Narayan

One might recall Aarohi Narayan as the actor who played the psychiatrist in Ramesh Aravind-starrer ‘Shivaji Surathkal’. The actor is excited as ever about her recent release ‘Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’, directed by Karthik Saragur.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, she talks about her role and more.

Tell us a bit about ‘Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’.

‘Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’ is a family entertainer that has food and love as two elements connected to each other.

Flavours of food are compared with characters in the protagonist’s life. Just as the right amount of flavours make a tasty dish, the right kind of characters define a good life.

What convinced you to take the role?

I play the role of Vedavalli. The director narrated the story to me and the most intriguing character in the film to me was hers. She has many shades to herself and is a complex person to understand, but she is full of love and positivity. I felt there was a lot of scope for acting with the character.

The story and screenplay, play a significant role when choosing a film. The director and his vision are also important.

Any interesting moments while shooting for the film?

I have a lot of fond memories associated with the film. One such incident would be the underwater sequence I have with Aravinnd. The crew knew about my hydrophobia. Some of the scenes required my natural reactions, so I was literally pushed into the water. They did have all the protective gear and measures in place.

The film released after a long wait. Were you happy that it released on an OTT?

As an actor I like seeing myself on the big screen and I badly wanted the film to release in the theatres. But, given the situation, there is no better and safer way to get entertained than through OTT. If, I, as the actress of the film, wouldn’t go to the theatres to watch the film, how can I expect an audience to be there?

How challenging was your role in ‘Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’ compared to your last one?

In my last film, I played a simple and mature psychiatrist. Here, as Vedavalli, it was like playing different characters in the same project. The role was exhausting, but it is something every actor dreams for.

You were last seen in ‘Shivaji Surathkal’. How do you feel about it re-releasing?

I couldn’t be more excited. One of my films re-released recently and a film which was awaiting release did so on a wider platform.

What inspired you to become an actor?

Actors like Rani Mukherji, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rao Bachchan, Sridevi and Trisha. After watching them on screen, I realised what a brilliant craft acting is and I pursued it.

What kind of roles and genres do you want to work in?

I want to be recognised as an actor who can act, dance, look glamourous and perform. I want to be a package of everything. I’m a greedy person when it comes to roles. I want to try everything.