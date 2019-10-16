I don’t regret any film I have done: Anupriya

Actress Anupriya Goenka, who has been a part of many big Bollywood films like Bobby Jasoos, Tiger Zinda Hai and Padmaavat, was recently seen in ‘War’ as an intelligence officer. The actor has experimented with her roles and always sports a positive attitude towards life.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, she talks about the film, her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan and more.

What made you accept the role of Aditi in ‘War’?

As it was a Yash Raj Films production, it was a ‘yes’ hands down. When I read the film’s script, I enjoyed it.

My character, Aditi, was integral to the whole plot. She drives the story forward and her camaraderie with Kabir, (Hrithik) is beautiful. It was an exciting role to play. It was challenging as I’ve never worked in an action film before. A certain regimented body language was required for it.

How was it to share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff?

I enjoyed working with Hrithik sir a lot; we had a comfortable bond. It is easy to get inspired by him, he’s such a perfectionist. He takes everything seriously, be it a stunt scene or dance sequence. Tiger Shroff is humble, sweet, dedicated and easy to work with. They are both fun people.

Despite being part of big projects, you seem to be an unsung heroine. Do you ever feel that you would be typecast?

Yes, there is that fear sometimes. I have played strong characters, prominent in the story. On one hand, I feel happy that people trust me enough to portray those characters, but on the other hand I hope I won’t be typecast in such roles.

Have you regretted any projects you have done?

I haven’t. I have always had clear reasons for picking up a project. Most of my characters are people I want to be in real life and the films gave me a chance to bring them to life on camera.

How was the experience of shooting for ‘Sacred Games 2’?

It was lovely. Though I didn’t get a chance to work with Anurag Kashyap, I worked with Lootera-fame Vikramaditya Motwane and Masaan’s director Neeraj Ghaywan. ‘Sacred Games’ was a great project to be a part of; when I had a bigger graph in the second season, I was very excited about it.

How was it to act with Saif Ali Khan?

Working with Saif in Sacred Games was amazing. He is one of the most down-to-earth human beings I have met. He is erudite and knowledgeable; a ‘nawab’ in the true sense but humble at the same time. I love how he’s worked for so long yet how he approaches every scene with the enthusiasm of exploring something new.

Is shooting for a web series different from working on a film?

Yes because the character graph is different. In films, one has two-and-a-half hours to say something but in a web-series, you get a lot more time for the same thing. Characters can be more etched out and elaborate; the team also works together for a longer time. In a web series, the script is far more experimental as the pressures of marketing and sticking to some

tried-and-tested genres is not there. As an actor, the journey is similar though.

Will we ever see you in a Kannada film?

I would love to be a big part of the south Indian film industry. That’s the whole beauty of India, we have so many languages and cultures in one country.

My experience in Tollywood was very good and I have been wanting to work in Kannada films. The south is being appreciated a lot more now, and many of their films are being remade in Hindi. Their scripts are nice and the execution too is impactful.

If you had not been an actor, who would you have been?

I would have been a businesswoman. I also want to do things that are socially relevant. I have always imagined myself opening up a small scale industry which uses the local talent and provides them with job opportunities.

Films you always wanted to do.

The list is endless. I would love to be part of a film like Mirch Masala, Umrao Jaan, Arth, Silsila, Parineeta, Lootera or Masaan.