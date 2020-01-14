Jackets for the urban male

Cosy, protective, sporty or sturdy, jackets add a certain flair to your look. From being the working-class man’s preferred attire in the middle ages to carving out a place in pop culture and the fashion industry, the jacket has had a long journey.

One of those rare fashion statements that has refused to fade away, it is no more just winter wear. Even in tropical countries like India, people can be seen sporting jackets round the year. Here are some jackets every man must have in his wardrobe.

Bomber jacket: They were first introduced as combat gear for pilots during the Great War. The modern version is a favourite with men of all ages and occupations and comes in leather, nylon, and wool variants.

Biker jacket: You don’t need a Triumph or a Harley to rock these tough-guy jackets. The rugged yet showy outerwear pieces are a combination of burnished leather and silver-coloured accessories that will make you stand out in the crowd.

Trucker jacket: Introduced in the 60s, the modern trucker jackets look cool and fresh and are a good option for a casual outing. It is often, but not always made out of denim.

Track Jacket: Athleisure wear is the new cool in the fashion world these days. Track jackets are sporty, lightweight, front-zipper jackets that are seen not only in the gymnasiums but also on the streets and even on the red carpets. If you have a last-minute outdoorsy plan, they will save you the hassle of worrying about what to wear.

Hooded jacket: The hooded jacket, or ‘hoodie’, is among the most popular and preferred jackets for the millennials. These front-zipper jackets are practical and laid-back and come in vibrant colours nowadays, apart from the classic hues.

Nehru jacket: These hip-length tailored coats come with Mandarin collars, and are a variation of the Jodhpuri Bandhgala jackets. Nehru jackets are smart and handy options for ethnic occasions and can be paired with kurtas or even shirts.