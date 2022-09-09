JCB literary prizelonglist announced

The JCB Prize for Literature has announced its 2022 longlist of Indian contemporary fiction novels, comprising six translations. Hindi, Urdu and Nepali translations are on the list for the first time.

These titled were selected by a jury comprising journalist and author A S Panneerselvan, historian and academician J Devika, and authors Amitabh Bagchi, Rakhee Balaram and Janice Pariat. From an inside look into the life of a Muslim joint family to the horrors of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, each novel on the list contains a strong focus on Indian history and geography.

The first pick is ‘Rohzin’ by Rahman Abbas. Translated by Sabika Abbas, the book portrays Asrar and Hina’s tragic love story while also giving a glimpse of Mumbai’s underbelly. Another pick, ‘Imaan’ by Manoranjan Byapari, shows the struggles of a young man who has spent his entire life in jail and feels lost and confused now that he is out and free. It has been translated from Bengali by Arunava Sinha.

In their next pick, Mamang Dai brings ‘Escaping the land’, a book that documents the history of the people, the myths and politics of Arunachal Pradesh.

Translated from Urdu by Baran Farooqi, ‘Paradise of Food’ by Khalid Jawed, follows the life of a middle-class Muslim joint family in current India. The fifth book on the list is ‘Song of the Soil’ by Chuden Kabimo Lepcha and translated by Ajit Baral. Set is Gorkhaland, the book follows a young boy who receives news that a childhood friend was killed in a landslide. Also on the list is Easterine Kire’s ‘Spirit Nights’, a fantasy fiction novel rooted in the hills of Nagaland. ‘Crimson Spring’ by Navtej Sarna brings the horror and atrocities of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre to life. Anees Salim’s ‘The Odd Book of Baby Names’ takes a look at an eccentric king, who notes the names of each of his children.

‘Tomb of Sand’ written by Geetanjali Shree and translated from Hindi by Daisy Rockwell tells the story of an eighty-year-old woman slipping into depression after the death of her husband. Lastly, ‘Valli’ by Sheela Tomy tells the story of the Adivasis of Kalluvayal. It has been translated by Jayasree Kalathil.

The books will be shortlisted in October, and the winner will be announced on November 19.