Khadi options this season

Khadi, the national fabric of India, is a symbol of our textile heritage. With the passage of time, it is growing bigger and better and designers and stylists feel that the fabric will never go out of style.

Before Independence khadi was considered suitable only for politicians and for rural folk. Now it has made its way to the forefront of fashion and has become the fabric of choice for stylists. Primarily chosen for its comfort and classic appeal, the new generation has seen it evolve into dresses, jackets and even bridal lehengas. Though seen as a summer material and a substitute for cotton, Khadi can be used throughout the year. While earlier only cotton khadi was available, which had a rough texture, many varieties of it are available now, like khadi silk and khadi wool. From tops, bottoms, kurtas, dupattas and dresses to saris, clothe yourself in khadi to beat the heat in summer and keep your style quotient high in winters.

Listed below are few tips to help incorporate khadi into your daily wardrobe

Embroidered Khadi Kurta

A kurta weaved in khadi is a must have for this summer-monsoon weather. Feel free to experiment with a cropped flared denim for a trendy look. Accessorise with oversized tassel earrings to give it a quirky edge.

Khadi Embroidered Sari

A classic, natural fabric sari is a great choice for this season. Find a range of solid, printed and embroidered khadi saris, you can pair these with minimal jewellery and raise your style quotient instantly. You can also pair a plain coloured khadi sari with an intricately embroidered shirt blouse.

Printed Flared Khadi Kurta

Flares are every season’s must-haves; wear them to work or on a day out with friends. Pair them with khadi culottes or straight pants for a classic modern look.

Front Pleated Skirt

A pleated khadi skirt is a great alternative to the regular ones. Give your outfit a trendy twist by experimenting with a statement skirt. Pair it with a crisp shirt for work or a spaghetti top for a day out with your girls.

(The author is an in-house stylist, Limeroad)