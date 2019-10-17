On my pinboard: Nikhita Gandhi

Nikhita Gandhi became a popular name in Bollywood with the song ‘Raabta’ from the film ‘Raabta’.

Born in Kolkata, her first stint with singing was when she was pursuing dentistry in Chennai.

She has lent her voice to many popular Bollywood film songs, including ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’ from ‘Stree’, ‘Qaafirana’ from ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Sanedo’ from ‘Made In China’.

She also sings Bengali songs, and has rendered her voice to Telugu films ‘Ranarangam’, ‘The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir’ and ‘Majili’.

Nikhita sang ‘Nam Sexy Looksu’ for the Kannada film ‘Ouija’.

Book

‘The Little Prince’

“I used to read a lot since I was a science student. I have started reading again and enjoy works by different authors. A book that has really stuck with me and left a deep impression is ‘The Little Prince’. It’s still one of the most thought-provoking books I’ve read.”

Destination

Tumling and Sandakphu

“I love travelling. When I was a child, we used to do a lot of treks. My favourite places then were Tumling and Sandakphu. I still want to go back even though I have been there thrice. Generally, I love visiting places which are scenic and are less crowded.”

Music

Jacob Collier

“Jacob Collier is an English singer and multi-instrumentalist. He is one of the most talented musicians I have come across.”

Inspiration

My Mother: Nipa Gandhi

“My mother, Nipa Gandhi, is my biggest inspiration. I don’t say this enough to her, but she is the most incredibly balanced multi-tasker I have ever come across. She is effortlessly graceful and an amazing human being.”

Food

Dal chawal

“I am a big foodie and I love food that is flavourful. My all-time favourite is ‘Dal chawal’. I also like Thai cuisine and sushi.”

Movies

Joker

“The company I keep encourages me to watch a lot of good content films. The film which I watched recently and absolutely loved is ‘Joker’. Joaquin Phoenix’s performance was outstanding.”