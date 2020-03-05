On my pinboard: Simran Godhwani

Bengaluru-based Kathak dancer Simran Godhwani began training from a young age. Born in India and raised in London and Dubai, Simran is a computer science graduate who worked in an IT firm for a couple of years before she decided to pursue Kathak full time.

She was crowned the winner of the Mrs Universe Pageant in Portugal, Miss Lady Star Universe in 2018 and also bagged the award for ‘Best Talent’ and ‘Best Gown.’ She has given innumerable performances in several prestigious dance festivals in India and abroad. She runs a dance school in the city that trains students from India and abroad.

Music

Bhimsen Joshi

“I find joy and comfort in listening to Indian classical music. Bandishes by any of our talented maestros like Bhimsen Joshi, Kishori Amonkar, Ravi Shankar or a soothing flute recital by Hariprasad Chaurasia lifts my spirits. I am so closely associated with music because of my profession.”

Travel

Kodagu

“I love the outdoors and I am fond of travelling. Any place by the beach or a getaway in the mountains is what attracts me. Kodagu and Ooty are two places where my family and I love to go on a vacation. I wish to visit Mount Kailash and go on a trek to the Himalayas.”

Cinema

Shatranj Ke Khilari

“Two movies that instantly come to mind are ‘Shatranj Ke Khilari’ for its aesthetic finish and ‘Thappad’ for exploring a relevant issue. Actor Taapsee Pannu has performed really well. I am a big movie buff. To learn Kannada, I began watching Kannada movies and my spoken Kannada improved a lot. I also like to watch movies that cover social issues. I believe cinema is a powerful medium and issues that are covered well can bring about a change in the thought process.”

Food

Appam and stew

“I have my roots in both Maharashtra and Kerala. I relish Kerala cuisine and my all-time favourites are ‘Appam and stew’, ‘Avial’, ‘Puttu kadala curry,’ ‘Kappa’ and payasam. You name it and I know all the dishes of Kerala like the back of my hand. I also enjoy a simple greek salad with feta cheese.”

Author

Amitav Ghosh

“I am a voracious reader and have a good collection in my library. I enjoy reading Amitav Ghosh because he touches upon relevant subjects. The other favourites are Ayn Rand, Richard Bach, Arundhati Roy just to mention a few. I’ve read almost all their books.”

(As told to Nina C George)