Pain in the neck and more? Here's what to do

Changing climate, staying at and working from home, and additional stress, are triggering body aches. Often in the neck, shoulder and back, such aches are increasingly common now, say doctors.

The fear of getting infected by the Covid-19 virus is making many skip the hospital, stay at home and try to fix the pain. If the pain is non-Covid-19, there are some simple ways to handle it.

Dr Chandil Gunashekar, general physician, Ashok Clinic, Basavangudi, says he has seen a spike in body ache cases by almost 25 per cent.

There are many cases where one might have got drenched in rain and developed a mild fever. “In such anxious times, we are carefully looking at people aged 50 years and above and analysing comorbidities to debunk the virus scare. In cases of aches, we are suggesting painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs.”

They are also advised to stay indoors. A good diet with hot food is prescribed that can make open up one’s senses and increase appetite.

“These challenging times have led to a lot of inactivity, which results in stiffness of muscles. Physical activity of some sort, from simple stretching exercises to a brisk walk for 20 minutes, and different yoga postures work wonders. It helps break the lethargy,” he says.

For most people with musculoskeletal pains and arthritis, the setting in of a chilly weather can be quite troublesome.

Dr Jyothsna Krishnappa, senior consultant, internal medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road says, “This period starts off a phase of aches and pains for those with stiff joints, it can be sometimes attributed to the change in barometric pressures.”

She suggests mild heat therapy, which helps in improving joint function. A heating pad or even a thick towel dipped in warm water and wrapped over the affected area would help.

Regular exercise helps improve blood circulation to the affected area and reduces joint stiffness. She says, “Even bed-bound patients should have some form of passive and active physiotherapy. Avoid strenuous exercises though, especially when involving the affected joints and muscles.”

Maintain a nutritionally balanced diet with adequate intake of vitamins, essential trace elements and minerals including calcium intake. “Correct deficiencies including Vitamin D and B12. Optimisation of thyroid function is important,” she says.

Diet changes

Altering the diet can lead to a better relaxed you, says Dr Nagajyothi, chief consulting physician, Dr Jyothi’s Nature Cure Clinic. She assures that adding certain elements to one’s diet and weaning off some habits can help relieve pain.

She says, “The body could stretch and be in pain, depending on different factors. If you have been on a highly spicy diet in the past few months, the heat of the body would be increased, which could increase pains.”

In summer, one’s diet should constitute of 60 per cent raw food and 40 per cent boiled food items.

“As the heat reduces, one must switch to vegetable soups or broths. A diversity of vegetables can be added, you can add jeera, coriander powder, a bit of chaat masala, a dash of lime and two spoons of millets (rich in nutrients like calcium and protein),” she says.

Hot ginger tea is good for the season, as ginger is anti-inflammatory.

“Mushrooms, broccoli and dry fruits are great too. Combine them and make dishes like a brocolli almond soup, which harnesses all nutrition in a easier absorbable form,” she says.

Food cooked in mustard oil works great, as it is a natural analgesic. “One will not know if dishes are made with it.”

Sun bath is good

Apply some oil and sit in the sun for a while, as it will help absorb vitamin D and help throw off any excess heat in the body.

Dr Nagajyothi says, “Shoulder and neck aches can be treated easily with sun baths. Try this between 6.30 am to 8 am. Use mustard oil.”

Practice some yoga postures to help stretch and relieve pain, she adds.

Have aches? Try these:

Paracetamol may sometimes be essential, for a very short period, to reduce the discomfort and facilitate some movement.

Always stay hydrated, as muscle cramps can occur due to dehydration.

A good hot immersion bath is ideal before sleeping, as helps relax the body and increases blood circulation to hips and thighs. Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil and a handful of Epsom salt/crystal salt to the water.

For shoulder aches, take an arm bath. Immerse your palms until two inches above wrist into hot water for about 25 minutes. It will increase blood circulation in the whole arm till the neck.

Try a mustard pack: Grind mustard, a few pinches of turmeric as it is anti-inflammatory, and water and apply the paste on joints with ache.

Sun bath pack: Heat mustard oil on a low flame till a smoking point, add three of four cloves of garlic, 1/2 teaspoon of ajwain seeds and asafoetida. As froth appears, turn the flame off. You can store this oil and use for sun bath.

Sleep matters

Good sleep helps relax constantly sore muscles and maintain the circadian rhythm for the body’s natural metabolism.

Sleeping on the side is considered good — ‘The relaxed fetal position’ — as experts call it where you sleep on the side, with knees slightly bent up towards chest and arms folded.

For people with backache, sleeping straight (referred to as the ‘Soldier’) is recommended. A soft pillow or rolled up towel under the knees and under the lower back, helps the natural curve of the spine.

Neck pain sufferers should avoid sleeping on the stomach. Sleep on the side or back with a pillow placed under shoulders to avoid gap between neck and bed is better.