‘Popcorn... was a great learning experience’

With the release of ‘Popcorn Monkey Tiger’, actor Dhananjaya is on cloud nine. The actor vouches that the Duniya Suri directorial which hit the screens on Friday, was a great learning experience.

The actor, who was noticed for his role as ‘Daali’ in Shiva Rajkumar-starrer ‘Tagaru’, shares with Metrolife about his recent release and more.

How did playing Daali change you?

My life changed after I was Daali. It was like a new phase in my life. Whenever I am in a crowd, everyone recognises me as him. It has been endearing to see Daali’s face stuck on autorickshaws and other public spaces.

I am doing all types of roles now and exploring myself as an actor.

Tell us about ‘Popcorn Monkey Tiger’.

Immediately after the making of ‘Tagaru’, we discussed this project and I wanted to be a part of it. The film is about Seena, played by me, and Devi, played by Niveditha. It is a story that spans six to seven years. It is Suri’s project and has an intense story line, which made it irresistible. He is a director who has evolved with every cinema he has made. He tries to show what is happening around us; just like a mirror to the society.

I could connect with the various phases my character goes through in the film. There are philosophies and unanswered questions that are being explored in ‘Popcorn Monkey Tiger’.

Are Daali and Seena comparable?

Both the characters are very different from each other. The intensity of Seena might be similar to Daali but the thought processes and personalities are different.

How different is it to work with Suri?

Suri’s films is not about delivering dialogues and coming back. One has to live the character. He tries to tell a story in a way that we feel it is happening in front of us.

It was not difficult to work with him as we know each other very well and share good chemistry. The challenge was to depict the different phases of my character’s life and the transformations he goes through.

Every film is a learning process. The film started in August 2018 and it feels amazing to see the film complete.

You sport a bald head and red eyes in the film. Did you have any apprehensions about the same?

I love challenges. I want to see myself in different looks and characters. For an actor, it is important to step away from the regular. My theatre background also encourages me to explore the unexplored.

What are the other projects lined up?

I am co-producing ‘Badava Rascal’ through Daali Pictures. I will also be acting in it as a graduate. The film will be a pure family entertainer. I will also be seen in the film ‘Daali’.

I have signed a biopic on Don Jayaraj and the project will start after three months. It’s always a challenge to play a character who is real; ‘Allama’ was my first such project. The film demands a lot of physical and mental transformation.