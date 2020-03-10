So much to explore in cinema, says Shikha Talsania

She rose to fame with the 2009 hit film, ‘Wake Up Sid’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma. Actress Shikha Talsania, who carved a niche for herself with her last release ‘Veere Di Wedding’, started her career as a floor producer, line producer, and manager to many celebs, apart from working in many theater projects.

While many praise her for her bold character in ‘Veere...’, Shikha has constantly made a mark with her performances in the film and television industries. The actress was in the city recently to unveil the latest jewellery collection at an event by ‘Jewel Box by Arnav’.

In a quick chat, she spoke to Metrolife about her journey so far.

Did you always want to become an actor?

My parents are both actors and thus, I have always been around actors and people from the creative field. Apart from that, I feel, there was a performer in me trying to come out. So, it

just happened very organically. It didn’t have as much to do with what my parents were doing, to be honest. It was a calling that was always there.

I am glad that I get to live it. I always wanted to be a performer because that is something I really enjoy doing. Having said that, this is just one aspect of my life; there are lots of other things that I love exploring like there’s artwork that I want to explore.

I loved the job I had before I got into acting, that is production. I have been a producer for television for non-fiction shows. I don’t think one should put themselves in a capping that this

is what I want to do.

If not an actor, what would you have been, today?

I don’t know but something to do in the industry for sure; maybe an executive producer or would have pursued a career as an artist.

You were a familiar face in the television industry too. Any plans of coming back to the TV industry?

I don’t know what the future holds but right now I am really enjoying my journey as an actor.

There is so much more to explore in this field that I need more of that cake.

How did the transition from TV to films happen?

My friend was assisting Nandini Shrikent, the casting director of ‘Wake Up Sid’ when she approached me for an audition. Both of us studied together in college and she knew that I used to do a lot of theatre back then.

I went of the auditions and cracked it after the second call.

A popular actor of his time, your father Tiku Talsania is also loved for his flawless execution of comedy. Did this cause any pressure on you before your Bollywood debut?

Not at all. We are both individuals and the people we work with also know and respect that. Of course, there will be comparisons but I think what’s really lovely about this industry we work in is that everybody gives you your face and allows you to showcase your skill sets without any judgment or without any pressure.

One of the most talked-about films of 2018 was ‘Veere Di Wedding’. How did the film impact your life and what changed for you afterwards?

A lot has changed. A lot more people took notice of me after the film. And the fact that such a film with four female leads can be commercially successful was an amazing experience. I think the film came at a time when the industry was looking for nuanced, layered stories and characters.

What kind of roles would you like to explore next?

All of them. Any interesting story or characters which give me a lot to sink my claws into it and explore it. Be it commercial, indie or biopics, I am ready for any genre. Just cast me!

Any projects in the pipeline?

I have a web series coming up on Amazon Prime, this year and then there is ‘Coolie No 1’ releasing on May 1.