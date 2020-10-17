Young chef cooks 33 dishes in an hour

Saanvi M Prajit’s interest in cooking started when she was five years old. “My mother was part of a cooking competeition and I used to go along with her to sets. I went from table to table to see what everyone was cooking,” she recalls.

The 10-year-old is the daughter of Wing Commander Prajit Babu and Manjma.

During the lockdown, she began competing with her mother at home. “We used to have competeitions during the weekend. My father and grandmother would be the judges,” she says.

She gravitates towards snacks, salads, sandwiches and baked goods. “Paneer tikka and pakodas are my favourites things to cook,” she says. But curiously the young chef shrugs of the title of a foodie. “I’m not a big fan of eating food. Of course I taste the food I make, but I enjoy feeding other people more,” she says.

She’s already sharing her skills with the world through her YouTube channel - Saanvi cloud9. “I cook easy-to-make recipes that anyone can master,” she says.

Her father brought up the idea of setting a record. “I wasn’t sure about it but everyone encouraaged me so I thought I’d give it a shot,’ she says. She achieved the record for maximum number of food dishes cooked by a child from Asia Book of Records. She cooked 33 dishes in an hour.

Her parents and grandmother picked the dishes and helped her prepare.

“I used to parctice in the days leading up to the challenge. On the day my mother and grandmother guided me and told which masala to put when and my father was encouraging me,” she says. her menu included idli, waffles, corn fritters, mushroom tikka, uttappam, paneer tikka, papdi chaat, fried rice, chicken roast and appam. She has her sights on a Guinness World Record. In the meanwhile she plans to continue cooking on her YouTube channel and on children’s cooking competitions.