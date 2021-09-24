5 ways to make your green tea healthier

Green tea is a bonafide health drink, filled with antioxidants and immunity-boosting elements. Here are five things that you can add to this hot beverage to make it even more healthy.

Stevia leaf

Stevia is a natural sweetener, so adding it to your green tea won’t cause you any harm. You can add the Stevia leaves and green tea leaves to a hot pot of water, brew it and strain it when you are ready to drink. Stevia leaves are known to reduce blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Furthermore, they help with weight loss and reduce the risk of cavities.

Honey

Honey is a healthy alternative to sugar. Among other things, honey helps to treat infections, improves acne, and strengthens the immune system. The antioxidants in green tea combined with abundant vitamins and minerals found in honey will pack a punch to your brew.

Lemon

When you add lemon to your green tea, it makes the drink less bitter and more appetising. It enhances the antioxidants in green tea, making it more beneficial for your body. But add it only when the drink has cooled down.

This combo will help in increasing the energy level of a person and also provide Vitamin C.

Cinnamon

A great add-on, it will speed up your metabolism and aid in weight loss. Cinnamon is also known to reduce menstrual cramps and other PMS symptoms. Add it to your tea for a warm and soothing evening drink.

Clove

By adding cloves to green tea, you get more antioxidants. Rich in Vitamins E and K, it plays a role in boosting the immunity.

Cloves also have anti-inflammatory properties and they can help relieve the gum pain and sore throat.