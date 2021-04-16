A feast for the eyes

Salt N’ Pepper

Arguably the first Malayalam film that centers food in it’s narrative, the opening credits are enough to make you salivate. Featuring shots from iconic establishments across Kerala, the film dives head first into it’s identity as a food movie. It catapulted the thattil kutti dosa to fame, with the dish almost playing a character in the film. Joan’s rainbow cake, another integral dish, caputre sthe essence of the film - that where there is food, love is not far behind.

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Starring legends Helen Mirren and Om Puri, the film follows the tale of a family run Indian restaurant and a Michelin star French one. The film tells a tale of being an outsider wanting to fit in while staying true themselves, all through food. The film shows a delightful mix of Indian and French cuisine and will leave you wanting more. Renowed chef Floyd Cardoz, who passed away last year due to Covid, was the chef consultant for the film.

The Lunchbox

The movie captures the saying ‘the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach’. The film follows Nimrat Kaur and Irrfan Khan who are brought together by a mistake by the famed dabbawalas of Mumbai. It perfectly conveys the effect a lovingly prepared meal can have on a person and the kind of connections that can be built through food. The film also shines a light on the connections food creates between women through the relationship between Nimrat and her neighbour.

Ratatouille

The 2007 Disney-Pixar film is an unlikely treat for the senses. The movie follows the journey of a rat who wants to be a chef.

While the famed final dish and the film’s namesake ratatouille has made millions of mouths around the world water, the film provides much more than that. The scene where Remy visualises the food he tastes is an explosion of colours and makes you feel like you too can taste what he tastes.

Chef

The now cult classic is written, directed and co-produced by Jon Favreau and stars him in the lead role. It follows the tale of a creatively-stifled chef who sets out on a journey to rediscover his love for food after a public meltdown. The film creates magic with the simplest of foods, case in point is the grilled cheese that Carl makes for his son as an after-school snack. You feel yourself salivating without even realising it.

Julie and Julia

Based on a true story, the film follows the lives of legendary cookbook author Julia Child and Julie Powell, a blogger who cooked through the former’s magnum opus in a year. It expertly captures the love and joy of cooking and has plenty of mouth watering scenes. But the story of these two women and how their connection grows through food is what will keep you captivated.