Benefits of quinoa

Pronounced ‘keen-wa’, it is considered to be a pseudo-cereal and a substitute for rice. This ‘wonder-food’ is a gluten-free grain by nature. It has twice the protein content of that of rice and is known to be a very good source of several vitamins and minerals.

There are three types of quinoa — white, red and black. While the white takes the least amount of time to cook, the black takes the longest. Red quinoa is mostly used in dishes that are cold.

Here are some of the health benefits of the superfood.

Protein-rich food

Quinoa has a great amount of all the nine essential amino acid profile which makes it a complete protein source and therefore suitable choice of vegans.

High in fibre

Fibre helps in lowering the risk of health conditions like relieve constipation, hemorrhoids and heart disease by reducing high blood pressure.

Helps lose weight

Consuming quinoa will reduce the food intake in excess which helping in controlling the diet while promoting a healthier weight.

Works as an antioxidant

It is known to provide a higher amount of antioxidants when compared to other pseudo-cereals like amaranthus, barley which helps in protecting the heart, liver, kidney, lungs and pancreas.

Rich in magnesium

Type 2 diabetes can be by adding a good amount of magnesium in daily diet. Magnesium also benefits in controlling asthma and increases bone health.

Has iron content and lysine

Iron is one of the most important part of haemoglobin which helps in regulating oxygen in our blood. Presence of lysine in Quinoa helps in synthesising proteins.

Prevents gallstones

Since it helps in managing potassium level and reducing the secretion of bile juice, it reducing the risk of kidney stones formation.

Quinoa in the diet

Boiled: 1 cup of quinoa takes about 1½ cups of water to boil. Boil it for about 15 minutes, then add a pinch of salt for it to cook.

Salad: Quinoa can be added to salads with the choice of your vegetables and seasoning making it nutritious and tasty.